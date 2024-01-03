It was back in October 1972, when a flight with 45 passengers departed from Montevideo, Uruguay, en route to Chile, only to vanish into thin air without a trace. Instead of reaching its intended destination, the aircraft met a tragic end in the unforgiving Andes mountains.

The 33 survivors faced a harsh winter in the desolate mountains, isolated from the world for a harrowing two months. These gripping real-life events served as the inspiration for the 1993 thriller Alive, and now, three decades after its release, the haunting real story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 is brought to life in the Spanish-language film Society of the Snow.

Directed by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona and backed by Netflix, the film derives inspiration from Pablo Vierci’s compelling 2008 book, La Sociedad de la Nieve. The intense narrative explores the depths of human resilience, vividly portraying how the stranded survivors, all young rugby players, resorted to gruesome measures for sustenance and to endure unimaginable conditions.

Intrigued to know the details? Here is the extraordinary true story of human survival behind Society of the Snow.

Unravelling the true story behind Netflix’s ‘Society of the Snow’

The real story of Society of the Snow is grounded in the harrowing realities of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight crash.

On October 13, 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, carrying 45 passengers, including the Old Christians Club rugby union team — a group of young men in their late teens and early twenties — crashed in the treacherous Andes Mountains.

Navigating the Andean skies amidst challenging weather, the plane, a four-year-old aircraft dubbed the ‘lead sled,’ was helmed by the young co-pilot Dante Lagurara. His miscalculation during descent resulted in a tragic collision with the mountains, breaking the plane apart and leaving the survivors stranded in the harsh Andean winter for two months.

Daniel Fernández, one of the survivors, vividly recalls the horrifying moment of the crash depicted in the film, a moment etched in his memory. With the initial count of survivors at 33, the group faced a desolate reality as attempts to mark their location (making an X with the clothes and luggage) in the snow went unnoticed due to the plane’s white fuselage blending into the snow-covered landscape.

In a desperate bid for connection to the outside world, Fernández salvaged a working radio from the wreckage. However, their hopes were shattered when news arrived that the search for the plane had been called off, just 11 days after the crash.

Stranded without rescue in sight, the survivors transformed the wreckage into a makeshift shelter, while dealing with the perpetual challenge of scarce supplies. What added hot water to the misery was an avalanche that hit the shelter, claiming eight more lives and leaving the survivors trapped alongside the bodies of their fallen comrades for three agonising days.

Determined to endure, the remaining survivors dubbed themselves ‘The Society of the Snow.’ But escalating the crisis was a severe shortage of food. Faced with the grim prospect of starvation, the group reluctantly turned to the only source of potential sustenance: feeding off the bodies of their deceased comrades.

The moral and religious dilemma surrounding cannibalism weighed heavily on the survivors. As depicted in Pablo Vierci’s book, La sociedad de la nieve, upon which the film is based, the survivors grappled with the ethical boundaries of their actions. Fernández, assuming a leadership role, took on the grim responsibility of distributing the remains for consumption.

Photo taken in 1972 of the Andes plane crash survivors. https://t.co/E9GVBLKSwM https://t.co/QMce4vXBIQ pic.twitter.com/3Kjs79T0L5 — Owl City (@owlcity) July 10, 2016

The rugby players refused to give up and took on a daring journey for help. Survivors Nando Parrado and Roberto Canessa embarked on a perilous ten-day trek, armed with makeshift supplies, leaving Fernández near the crashed plane.

Finally, on December 22, 1972, a helicopter bearing Parrado, Canessa, and a rescue team arrived, marking the end of a 72-day ordeal. Out of the 45 who set out, only 16 survived.

Netflix‘s Society of the Snow captures this real story and presents the gripping narrative of resilience, sacrifice and survival against insurmountable odds.

When and where is ‘Society of the Snow’ releasing?

Society of the Snow released in select cinemas on December 24, 2023, and will start streaming on Netflix on January 4, 2024.

The film has already garnered significant critical acclaim, positioning itself as Spain’s entry for the prestigious Best International Film category at the Oscars, promising to captivate audiences on the global stage.

Meanwhile, catch a glimpse of the chilling ‘Society of the Snow’ trailer below:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: IMDb/Society of the Snow)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Society of the Snow based on a true story?

Yes, Society of the Snow is grounded in the chilling realities of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster.

– Is Society of the Snow based on Flight 571?

Yes, the film is based on the events surrounding Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the Andes Mountains in 1972, with 33 survivors facing harrowing challenges for two months.