A new Spice and Wolf anime reboot is in the works and we are so here for it! On 31 December 2023, the upcoming anime’s official website released a festive visual featuring the female lead, Holo.

The anime is based on the Japanese light novel series authored by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Jū Ayakura. Published under ASCII Media Works’s Dengeki Bunko imprint, the series comprises 24 novels released since February 2006.

Previously, a 12-episode anime adaptation was released between 2008 and 2009.

Known for its distinctive approach, the manga series has been dubbed as a unique fantasy due to its emphasis on economics, trade and peddling, departing from the conventional fantasy elements centred on swords and magic. The upcoming anime adaptation will introduce a brand-new iteration, recounting the story of Kraft Lawrence and his encounter with Holo, the wolf girl.

If you are curious to know how Wolf Girl’s life will turn out, here are the plot, cast, release date, trailer and other details to look out for.

The plot of ‘Spice and Wolf’

Kraft Lawrence is a 25-year-old wandering merchant who sustains his livelihood by peddling diverse goods from town to town. His primary aspiration is to amass sufficient funds to establish his shop. Having spent seven years travelling and gaining trade experience, Lawrence’s journey leads him to the town of Pasloe one night. There, he discovers a wolf deity named Holo, aged over 600 years, nestled within his wagon.

Holo takes the avatar of a 15-year-old girl with wolf ears and tail and introduces herself as the town’s harvest goddess. She yearns to return to her homeland, Yoitsu, in the north. She then strikes a bargain with Lawrence, persuading him to accompany her on his travels. While her wisdom contributes to Lawrence’s profits during their journey, her true identity inadvertently attracts unwanted attention from the Church.

The voice cast of the new ‘Spice and Wolf’

Jun Fukuyama, reprises his role as Kraft Lawrence, while Ami Koshimizu returns as Holo in the new Spice and Wolf anime. Hijiri Sanpei, known for directing episodes of the 2008 Spice and Wolf anime, takes the helm for the new anime at studio Passione.

Meanwhile, Kevin Penkin, known for his work on series like Made in Abyss, Tower of God and The Rising of The Shield Hero, is in charge of the music composition.

The new ‘Spice and Wolf’ anime’s release date

The new anime series will premiere in April 2024. The exact date has not been revealed yet.

Check out the trailer below:

