Peaky Blinders fans, you may want to try and remain calm.

While we’ve been teased with news of a film for a while now, it seems as though the hit Birmingham-based drama may be getting its own spin-off series, too.

And we’re not talking about just one show, oh no. According to reports by Bloomberg, Peaky Blinders is set to get a spin-off set in Boston in the middle of the 20th century, taking place 20 years after the original series.

The other series is reportedly going to focus on Polly Gray, the formidable matriarch at the heart of the Shelby family, who was played by the late Helen McCrory.

‘Peaky Blinders’ spin-off series: More details

It was most recently reported that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is hard at work on the script for the anticipated film sequel and that it should begin shooting in the middle of 2024.

In an interview about Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, Knight said, “I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’

“The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year.”

Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy also said earlier this year: “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see, but I have no update for you on that.”

Further franchises by Netflix

While these rumours will surely excite Peaky fans, it all remains unconfirmed for now. But if the reports are true, the Cillian Murphy-led drama is not the only show getting the spin-off treatment.

According to the same report, Netflix could be looking at franchising other series, including building off of the success of Wednesday with other Addams Family stories.

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that “a potential TV show set in the world of the action movie franchise Extraction” could be on the cards.

