No holiday season is complete without a little bit of fantasy viewing. Keeping in tune with that, a new enchanting adaptation of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians novel series has just hit Disney+ and it will make you relive your childhood.

The first two episodes of the eight-episode web series are already out and fans are already curious to know if there will be a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

This new OTT gem, a faithful rendition of Rick Riordan’s bestselling young adult novels follows Percy Jackson (played by the charismatic Walker Scobell) as he grapples with the revelation of his demigod status. The show already seems to have eclipsed the previous 2010 and 2013 movie adaptations starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario, delivering a spellbinding portrayal of myths and legends.

But will the epic tale continue with a season two? Here’s what we know about the second season of this Disney+ series, from the potential plot to the release date.

Is a ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 on the cards?

Even though excitement around the debut season is at its peak, Disney+ has not announced Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 yet. However, there have been some hints dropping that suggest the series will be getting renewed.

Executive producer Jon Steinberg hinted at discussions about the show’s future, igniting hopes for a long and prosperous life on our screens. “I think everyone has a real hope that this will live a long and healthy life. Right now, we’re trying to deal with step one. But we’d be lying if we said there weren’t people who are thinking about step two right now,” he told Deadline, partially confirming a potential season 2.

Becky Riordan, another executive producer and wife of Rick, fuelled the excitement further, revealing plans to adapt the second novel, Sea of Monsters, for possible future seasons.

She shared with Deadline: “Sea of Monsters is one of my favourites. I really love that we’re going to have more time with Grover, so I’m hoping that happens. It will be fabulous, because Aryan [Simhadri, who plays Grover] is an amazing actor.”

Well, it looks like we will hopefully be seeing Percy, Grover and Annabeth return on the small screen with a riveting season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What could be the potential plot of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2?

If season one covers the events of Riordan’s The Lightning Thief, logic dictates that season two will plunge us into The Sea of Monsters, as teased by Becky.

In the sequel of the novel series, Camp Half-Blood faces a perilous attack, with Talia’s tree poisoned and the camp on the brink of destruction. Percy, our hero, embarks on a quest to retrieve the golden fleece from the treacherous Sea of Monsters while simultaneously rescuing the kidnapped Grover from the clutches of Cyclops Polyphemus. It’s quite a task for our demigod protagonist and how he navigates that is something we may get to see in season 2.

That said, we can’t say how closely the TV adaptation will stick to the original work, but the series should likely follow a similar plot to the novel.

Is there a trailer and release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2?

As season two has not yet been confirmed, with several episodes remaining to be released in the debut season, the streamer will likely wait until all season 1’s episodes have aired to make any further announcements. This means audiences may need to wait a little bit longer before they hear about a release date confirmation or get to catch a glimpse of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2’s trailer.

Who will be in the cast of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2?

While the official cast list for season two is not confirmed yet, Walker Scobell should return for the titular role, joined by Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as the lovable Grover Underwood.

Sadly, the esteemed Lance Reddick, who portrayed Zeus, passed away in 2023 and hence, will not be a part of the next season. The rest of the ensemble is expected to reprise their roles, ensuring a seamless continuation of the mythical saga.

Meanwhile, you can check out the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ trailer below:

