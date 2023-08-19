In an exciting collaboration, Story Kitchen has announced its partnership with Monomi Park to bring the hit video game franchise Slime Rancher to life on the silver screen.

Initially released through early access back in 2016, followed by its official debut in August 2017, Slime Rancher whisks players into a first-person, life-simulation escapade. The video game‘s plot revolves around the spirited Beatrix LeBeau, a daring young rancher who packs her bags for a cosmic journey to the whimsical planet known as Far Far Range. Here, in a world far beyond Earth’s bounds, she embarks on a mission to construct her very own ranch and explore the landscape. Her task? To gather, nurture, feed and breed a colourful array of slimes—playful, gelatinous creatures of various shapes and sizes.

Will ‘Slime Rancher’ be an animated movie?

Slime Rancher fans have been speculating about the nature of the movie adaptation. If you were to go by the discussions on Reddit threads, most are convinced that the adaptation will be an animated movie.

While there isn’t much information about the plot of the upcoming movie, the anticipation is palpable. Could Beatrix LeBeau’s journey across alien landscapes, including her mission to gather and nurture her playful slimes, be the foundation for the upcoming movie? Well, the threads of possibility have clearly sparked the imagination of curious fans who can’t wait to hear more about the film’s plot and genre.

Is ‘Slime Rancher’ a hit video game?

With a 98% positive average score on Steam, it’s safe to say that Slime Rancher has caught the fancy of gamers around the world. Over 6 million copies have been snapped up across diverse platforms, while a staggering 15 million players have plunged headfirst into its enchanting universe. The saga continued with the arrival of Slime Rancher 2, which burst onto the scene in Early Access mode on September 22, 2022. The sequel struck more gold, selling over 300,000 copies in its debut week alone.

Story Kitchen’s interesting lineup

Story Kitchen is the production house that is bringing this popular video game from our consoles to the big screen.

Home to an assembly of creative geniuses, Story Kitchen was founded by Derek Kolstand, the mastermind behind the John Wick franchise. It also features the production prowess of Dmitri M. Johnson, known for his work on Sonic the Hedgehog. The duo, joined by former APA agent and partner Mike Goldberg, is cooking up a storm and not just with Slime Rancher. From the gritty Tomb Raider and stealthy Splinter Cell for Netflix to Amazon’s crazy Toejam & Earl and the heartwarming It Takes Two, Story Kitchen is going big guns.

When is ‘Slime Rancher’ releasing?

While the countdown has begun for Slime Rancher to hit theatres, there is no official word on the release date so far. However, as the gears of early pre-production grind into motion, it could be a while before fans get to see the first trailer. Patience will be a virtue here.

(Main and feature image credits: Slimerancher.com)