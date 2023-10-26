After a long wait of six years, the beloved K-drama Strong Girl Bong-soon has finally premiered its spin-off Strong Girl Nam-soon. Currently streaming on Netflix, the spin-off marks the return of the super-powered Korean women on our screens, captivating fans with a story that’s a mesmerising blend of grit and darkness.

In the spin-off, Lee Yoo-mi of Squid Game fame takes Park Bo-young’s place as the protagonist, whereas series writer Baek Mi-kyung continues to weave her storytelling magic. Yoo-mi plays Gang Nam-soon, a young woman blessed with extraordinary superhuman strength. Her journey takes her back to Korea, driven by the longing to reunite with her birth family. However, little does Nam-soon know that this journey back home will thrust her into a drug case that will test her unique abilities.

In this intriguing spin-off of the original series Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, we delve into the lives of three generations of women, all blessed with superhuman strength. The series also focuses on their efforts to protect their Gangnam neighbourhood from the clutches of nefarious forces.

With the show amassing lots of viewers on Netflix, fans are already buzzing with questions about a possible Strong Girl Nam-soon season 2. If you happen to be one of those fans, you might be wondering when exactly can you expect this aforementioned second season. You might also have questions about the nature of this sequel or if it’s going to be an entirely different spin-off. In other words, exactly what’s in store for the future?

Well, let’s find out.

Is ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’ season 2 on the cards?

The creators of Strong Girl Nam-soon have been tight-lipped about a potential second season, making it too soon to confirm its existence. However, the season finale leaves us with Nam-soon’s return to Korea and her unexpected involvement in a drug case, setting the stage for an exhilarating adventure in Gangnam and more importantly, paving the way for season 2.

Not to mention, since the original show did not receive a sequel and instead got a spin-off, we can’t rule that possibility out for Strong Girl Nam-soon as well. In other words, instead of a Strong Girl Nam-soon season 2, we might be getting a third show in the franchise with an entirely different cast and storyline.

Do we have a release date for ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’ season 2?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the commencement of production for season 2, so a release date remains uncertain. However, given that Strong Girl Bong-soon aired six years ago, fans may need to practice patience as a virtue while awaiting the return of their beloved K-drama.

More about ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’ on Netflix

For the uninitiated, Strong Girl Nam-soon revolves around Gang Nam-soon, a remarkable young woman gifted with superhuman strength. Her quest to find her long-lost mother leads her back to Seoul, where her mother conducts a contest for strong young women. However, upon her return, Nam-soon is met with an unexpected twist as her mother embraces another contestant.

At the airport, she crosses paths with narcotics officer Kang Hee-sik, who confiscates her belongings, including a mysterious wand. As Nam-soon embarks on her exploration of Gangnam, she inadvertently becomes entangled in a sinister drug problem courtesy of the enigmatic drug lord Ryu Si-o.

The cliffhanger for season 1 leaves fans eagerly anticipating the eventual showdown between Nam-soon and Ryu Si-o, a detail only season 2 can unveil.

For now, Strong Girl Nam-soon is available for streaming on Netflix.

Check out the trailer of ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’ below:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Strong Girl Nam-Soon season 2 confirmed?

No, as of October 2023, there is no official confirmation about Strong Girl Nam-Soon season 2.