Suicide Squad is the latest franchise to get a brand-new anime adaption. Titled Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio announced the series at Anime Expo 2023 and even released a trailer for the same.

Eri Osada is set to direct Suicide Squad ISEKAI, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be taking charge of the writing duties. Akira Amano and Naoto Hosoda will lend their artistic talent to create the character designs for the series. Kenichiro Suehiro, on the other hand, will be responsible for composing music for the anime series.

💗#SuicideSquadISEKAI💙 Suicide Squad rampages into Japanese anime in SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI, an all-new original anime series collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio! ▶️ https://t.co/uFZHWuwmt9 pic.twitter.com/n8mDoL1RQV — DC (@DCOfficial) July 3, 2023

For the uninitiated, Suicide Squad is a fictional team of antiheroes and supervillains that first appeared in DC Comics in 1959. Since then, they have become one of the most popular and iconic groups within the DC Universe. Led by Amanda Waller, the Squad has a rotating roster, with notable members including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc, among others.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI: What will the new Harley Quinn anime be about?

The series’ official website has described Suicide Squad ISEKAI as the following:

The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!

Now you must be wondering – what exactly is ‘Isekai’?

Well, Isekai is a Japanese term used to describe a subgenre of fantasy anime and manga, which translates to ‘another world’ or ‘different world’ in English. In this genre, the protagonist is transported or reincarnated in a parallel world with its own unique rules, often possessing special abilities or knowledge from their previous life.

So we can probably expect a similar plot from the upcoming Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn anime.

In the trailer, Harley Quinn and her occasional accomplice, the Joker, are up to their usual antics, causing chaos and wreaking havoc in a vibrant and illuminated Gotham City. However, their chaos takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves abruptly transported to an entirely different and unfamiliar location.

What else do we know about the upcoming ‘Suicide Squad’ anime?

As per the trailer, Harley Quinn, Joker and Amanda Waller are all going to be a part of the upcoming Suicide Squad anime. We might also get to see other Suicide Squad members like the Bronze Tiger, King Shark and Deadshot in the anime. Doesn’t that sound exciting?

When is ‘Suicide Squad ISEKAI’ releasing?

As of now, nothing has been revealed about the anime’s possible release date. Fans will have to wait for a while for more information.

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/DC Studios)