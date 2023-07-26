American singer Taylor Swift is best known for writing songs based on her turbulent love life. Taking her art to the next level, the pop star is now ready to venture into the world of television with her teardrops and guitar.

According to sources, Swift is in talks with Succession fame British screenwriter, Alice Birch, to make a new meta-feminist TV show inspired by the experiences with her exes.

About Taylor Swift’s reported TV show based on her break-ups

From American musician John Mayer to actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Alwyn, the celebrities who once dated Swift, are potential muses for the screenplay of her new TV show.

According to a July 2023 report by The Sun, the “Blank Space” singer has already had a meeting with Birch about the possibility of creating this new project together.

The publication quoted an anonymous source and revealed Swift “is in the early stages of spawning a new TV show”.

The source added, “She has been introduced to Alice, and they have started discussing a possible new screenplay. Taylor Swift is incredibly astute and getting her head into a project like this would be perfect for her.”

Speaking about the reason for her collaborating with Birch, the source said, “Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. Seeing how she moulded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor’s eye.”

More about the plot and cast of the new TV show

A July 2023 Pubity Instagram update stated that details about the plot and casting of Swift’s potential TV show are strictly under wraps.

The publication added that more details about the series will be made public after there’s an official confirmation.

Previously, the singer, who is busy with her ongoing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has helmed music videos based on her past relationships such as the 2021 song “All Too Well” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India