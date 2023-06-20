The Warrior series has had an impressive run since it made its debut in 2019. Set during the Tong Wars in the late 1800s, a martial arts prodigy ends up being a hatchet man for the most powerful tong in Chinatown, San Francisco. Actor, Chen Tong has contributed to the success of the series with his portrayal of ‘Hong’.

Inspired by a true story of race relations and crime, the series features incredible stunt work and a deep nuanced ensemble cast. As Hong, Chen has added his own dimension to the actor. Described as somewhat eccentric, but no less deadly new soldier brought in from China, the character has been a key component in the series’ storyline.

Much of this is due to the talents of Chen Tang, who has made it his goal to bring to life characters in stories that connect the East to the West. Born in Kobe, Japan, the actor spent most of his childhood in Guangxi, China with his grandmother while his parents moved to Japan to pursue their doctorates.

Chen’s family later immigrated to Memphis, Tennessee where he adopted a natural southern accent while learning English, further adding to his unique background. It’s his international background that instilled in him a lifelong love and curiosity for different cultures, people, and experiences. Being a Chinese Citizen and US Permanent Resident and fluent in both Mandarin and English, with two minds and two hearts, Chen bridges the gap between two very strikingly different cultures.

This diverse background has been instrumental in his career as an actor. After learning the trade in local and regional theatre, Chen began scoring roles in hit series like Grey’s Anatomy, Bosch and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. On film he featured prominently in Walt Disney Studio’s live action Mulan, playing Yao, the tough, machismo-filled young soldier.

In this exclusive interview with Chen Tang, we do a deep dive with the actor, to discover what drew him to acting, his pursuits off screen and why fitness could be the defining ingredient in securing his ultimate dream role.

You’re returning as Hong in the third season of Warrior. How was it securing the role in the beginning?

Well, I had finished Mulan and the production just wrapped, so I was out of the country in New Zealand at the time, and I had to tape several round of auditions. It was a really intriguing process, though, since the character of Hong was written as open ended and the writers told me later that they themselves weren’t sure exactly how to fully flesh him out.

The only constant North Star was that he was a hatchet man from China, he’s a skilled fighter, and that he was gay. I took it and ran with it, and I really ended up creating a combination of childlike innocence and wonder, and vicious, ruthless hitman. I had an image of a golden retriever stray street dog—sweet in his heart, but forced to be ruthless to survive. It ended up with lots of humour, and I’m glad they chose me.

And since, how has the character of Hong progressed from season two and into season three.

One of the biggest things we get to see with Hong this season is what’s underneath the happy go-lucky exterior. What happens when Hong gets triggered? I also am excited to see Hong find a possible experience of finding love—and all the triggers that, that brings up when things may not go as planned.

What appeals to you most about playing this character?

Layers, layers and layers. I love the fact that I have a mask that shows to the world. There’s a real edge to this happy-go-lucky kid, and I’m fascinated by playing someone who can always have a yin and yang inside. I’m also thrilled the writers always give me humorous lines and one-liners—it’s very much true to a character who has been through so much, but chooses to find humour and the bright side of everything.

You’ve been involved in some major productions. However, it’s mostly centred on playing Asian characters in predominantly Asian stories. Do you feel more focus and opportunities need to be given to actors of Asian descent?

I feel like it’s starting to become more mainstream, and I’m here for it. I will always be on the side of giving AAPI and Asian actors more opportunities to show different parts of our experience. Particularly, when it’s created and written and produced by our people, because we would know best of our own personal stories.

You’re fluent in Mandarin; would you consider extending your talents to Asian-centric productions if given a chance?

I would absolutely love to work in Asia on great projects! I feel like the world is becoming smaller, and with streaming, American audiences are exposed all the time to films and shows from Asia—for example, Netflix’s extensive South Korean shows. It’s still my dream to travel back and forth across the Pacific to work on projects, and I’d love the opportunity.

What drew you to acting and what continues to drive this passion?

I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, been fascinated by people and their backgrounds and stories. What makes them tick? Even as a kid, I remember sitting and watching people and making up stories about them in my imagination. People are endlessly fascinating to me. I think that’s what continues to fascinate me about this acting craft. I get to understand and feel a different slice of life.

You’re a supporter of the Cambodian Children’s Fund and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Can you tell us why these two charities are important to you?

St. Jude’s is the organization and hospital that brought my parents and me over to America, so there’s history there. I’m also proud of the work they do for cancer and childhood diseases research, and I’ve seen first-hand the progress they have made scientifically, and seen how much they actually have changed the world. My parents directly attributed to that through their work as medical researchers for lymphoma and leukaemia research.

For the Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF), I was inspired to work with them and donate to them continuously after a trip to Siem Reap, Cambodia and seeing the children on the street. After learning more about the challenges they faced daily, I connected to this wonderful organization started by former 20th Century Fox President Scott Neeson. I was moved by the struggles of these kids to better themselves after generations of civil war, and I thought that the best way would be to help fund education there.

Beyond Warrior, what’s next on your plate acting wise?

I’ve just finished work as one of the lead roles on a hilarious comedy feature film, called “Found Footage.” It’s a improv heavy, hysterical mockumentary about trying to find Bigfoot. It’ll be making the festival rounds sometime later in the year.

If you could choose your dream role, what sort of role would it be?

I’d love to play Bruce Lee himself. I need to do more ab workouts though first (laughs).

Catch Chen Tang in Warrior Season 3, premiering on 29 June, 2023.

(Photos: David Christopher Lee)