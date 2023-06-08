All ‘Transformers’ Movies Ranked Based On IMDb Ratings

The Transformers movies have been a cinematic treat for fans worldwide, offering a blend of action, adventure and larger-than-life robot battles. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the franchise, binge-watching the Transformers films can enhance your experience and deepen your appreciation for the Transformers universe.

So, with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ release date being right around the corner, what could be better than rewatching the entire franchise once again? However, you might want to start with the best Transformers movies first, and one great metric to go by happens to be their IMDb ratings. After all, critics aren’t really a fan of the franchise, so your average moviegoer’s opinion might be better suited here.

Since the first film’s release in 2007, this action-packed franchise has taken us on a thrilling journey, one which is filled with dazzling visual effects and epic clashes between the Autobots and the Decepticons. In fact, the heart-pounding adventures, formidable villains and exhilarating battles have become signature elements of this beloved franchise. Not to mention, with each instalment, the movies have continued to evolve.

So, in this ranking, we will be taking a closer look at the best (and worst) movies that the Transformers franchise has to offer.

All ‘Transformers’ movies ranked as per their IMDb ratings

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Transformers)