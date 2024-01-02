Venom fans, rejoice! The alien symbiote is preparing to return to the screens in the Fall/Winter of 2024. The third instalment in the Sony Spider-Man Universe continues the journey of Eddie Brock and his alter-ego, marking what’s anticipated to be the last chapter of this highly successful movie series.

However, the journey to the final spin-off movie has not been easy as they faced multiple challenges — one of them being none other than SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, delaying the release. While the official title of the sequel to 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is under wraps, numerous details about Tom Hardy’s third outing as Eddie Brock have surfaced.

BREAKING: Marvel & Sony’s VENOM 3 is officially confirmed to release in Fall, 2024! pic.twitter.com/uyDuo8Egop — MCU Source (@MCUSource) April 22, 2023

Curious to know what the third instalment will be about? Fret not, we have got you covered! Here is a detailed overview of Venom 3 impressive ensemble cast, release date and a sneak peek into the storyline.

The potential plot of ‘Venom 3’

Venom 3 is the sixth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, acting as a sequel to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Kelly Marcel is responsible for writing, co-producing and directing the superhero film, which is based on a story she crafted alongside Tom Hardy.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis spoke about the potential meet-up between Venom and Spider-Man in the next film: “I know everyone is desperate for Venom to meet Spider-Man. I know that. But I think there’s real mileage in some of the other supervillains that reside in Ravencroft. There’s such fertile ground to be uncovered there. That would be the sandbox I’d be interested in playing in. Who’s lurking in there that could break out?”

Meet the ‘Venom 3’ cast

Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock, aka Venom. For the uninitiated, he is an investigative journalist who becomes bonded with an alien symbiote, granting him superhuman abilities and triggering a powerful, aggressive alter-ego.

Additionally, Ted Lasso star Juno Temple and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness fame Chiwetel Ejiofor have joined the cast in undisclosed roles, with Temple’s character being described as a key protagonist within the series. On the other hand, there have been multiple rumours about Andrew Garfield making his entry as Spider-Man. So, it seems like we have to wait for the official announcement.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Ejiofor will play the role of the comic book antagonist Orwell Taylor. He is the head of a faction named The Jury. This group’s primary purpose is to eliminate Venom, with each member equipped with formidable armoured suits and technology inspired by Tony Stark’s designs.

The ‘Venom 3’ release date and trailer

Venom 3 is slated to hit the theatre screens on 8 November 2024. It was originally set to release on 12 July 2024 but was pushed for a winter release.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Venom 3 releasing?

The movie will be released on 8 November 2024.

– Who is the villain in Venom 3?

According to rumours, Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the role of villain Orwell Taylor.

– Will Andrew Garfield be a part of Venom 3?

As of January 2024, it isn’t confirmed whether Andrew Garfield is a part of Venom 3.

– What will be the plot of Venom 3?

Venom 3 will continue the story of the iconic titular character after Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

– Is Venom a part of the MCU?

Venom is a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.