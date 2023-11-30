It’s that time of the year when our favourite streaming platforms dish out their musical year-end recaps. Spotify Wrapped has long been the golden child of this tradition, but hold your tunes – Apple Music Replay has come out with an equally user-friendly 2023 recap, and the competition has just gotten fierce!

Similar to Spotify Wrapped 2023 (released on November 29) for Spotify users, Apple Music Replay 2023 (released on November 28) compiles Apple Music users’ listening data for the year, including top songs, albums, artists and genres of 2023. The two sought-after streaming platforms have basically laid out the red carpet for your musical journey.

On that “note”, here’s an in-depth comparison of Spotify Wrapped vs Apple Music Replay.

Spotify Wrapped vs Apple Music Replay: A Comparison

Apple Music’s latest curation, accessible through replay.music.apple.com, delivers the goods with a breakdown of your top musical ventures. However, it lacks the flair of Spotify’s unique experiences, like the funky “Audio Aura” and the insightful “Listening Personality.” These features not only make you the star of the show but are tailor-made for social media sharing – because who doesn’t like flaunting their playlist prowess?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

Apple, on the other hand, relies on the classics – top 100 listener status, Year-End charts, and predictable surprises like Taylor Swift claiming the Artist of the Year throne. While their chart game is strong, it lacks the vibrant, shareable charm of Spotify’s offerings. Additionally, they lack the artistic originality that Spotify brings to the table every year.

Meanwhile, Spotify goes above and beyond with its features and introduces a feature that matches users with a city — or a sound town — that shares a similar taste in music. Furthermore, the app has introduced a ‘Me in 2023’ feature that categorises your listening patterns into one of 12 zodiac-like characters created by Spotify.

A meme war between Apple Music and Spotify loyalists

Social media users are going all out showing their allegiance towards the streaming platforms in the form some hilarious memes.

One X user likened Apple Music to HBO and Spotify to the Netflix of the streaming world. A saga worthy of a binge-watch, don’t you think?

apple music = hbo

spotify = netflix

deezer = sbt — patatati (@thatimassa) November 29, 2023

Spotify loyalists fired shots with a Real Housewives of Atlanta meme, accusing Apple Music enthusiasts of spinning tall tales.

people are really on here trying to say apple music is better than spotify pic.twitter.com/OJnEfUqqtk — womensbasketballfan (@womensbasketb12) November 29, 2023

Check out some of the most hilarious memes below:

spotify wrapped vs apple music wrapped pic.twitter.com/aHvSqAbNMj — Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) November 29, 2023

spotify wrapped vs apple music replay pic.twitter.com/Ixg4Dkiz27 — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) November 29, 2023

Spotify wrapped vs apple music replay pic.twitter.com/NJFZbMDsA2 — mika (@Arisafetyn) November 29, 2023

Apple Music Replay vs. Spotify Wrapped pic.twitter.com/mgblxyMVa8 — Joey (@gothamhiphop) November 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the outliers, users of other services like YouTube Music, watch the festivities from the sidelines, waiting for YouTube’s Music Recap to arrive.

As the meme war continues, which side will you choose? Are you Team Spotify, waving the Wrapped banner, or Team Apple Music, embracing the year-long Replay?

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Twitter/Spotify and Apple Music)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Does Apple Music do anything like Spotify Wrapped?

Yes, Apple Music offers a similar year-end recap called “Replay”, accessible through replay.music.apple.com. However, it differs in its approach, lacking some of the unique and shareable features found in Spotify Wrapped.

– Is Apple Music review better than Spotify?

The comparison is subjective. Apple Music’s review provides standard metrics, top 100 listener status, and Year-End charts. However, Spotify Wrapped often stands out with its dynamic and shareable features, making it more appealing to some users.

– Is Apple Music Replay legit?

Yes, Apple Music Replay is a legitimate feature provided by Apple Music.

– Is Spotify better than Apple Music 2023?

The choice between Spotify and Apple Music is subjective and depends on individual preferences. Both platforms offer unique features and experiences.