TØKIO M¥ERS Talks Music and Partnership with Jaeger-LeCoultre

It was one of the more memorable auditions on Britain’s Got Talent. The year was 2017. The judges were having filler conversation – those moments of levity in between auditions as a grand piano is wheeled out onto stage. A grey sample pad is placed next to it. The judges sat down, and a man with brown dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie and a denim jacket stepped out. He introduced himself as TØKIO M¥ERS, a 32-year-old from London. He was polite, albeit slightly nervous.

Then he sat down and places his fingers on the ivories. He leaned into the piano, swayed, hunched over in focus, bopped along to the rhythm. He easily gets into that zone musicians sometimes get lost in, when everything else disappears and all there is, is the music.

He played Debussy’s Claire De Lune at a slightly faster tempo than usual. This went on for a while, and then TØKIO reached out a hand, and tapped the sampler. An explosive hip-hop beat came on, fusing intricately with the notes from the piano.

“I like this!” exclaimed Ant – or Dec. “This is brilliant,” says the other.

TØKIO plays on, and then taps the sampler rhythymically. Bits of Ed Sheeran’s Bloodstream comes on. This isn’t a cover – it’s something entirely new, something wholly different from the redhead crooner’s song. This is something uniquely TØKIO’s, a sound that has transcended Claire De Lune and Bloodstream, a combination that could only originate from the mind of TØKIO M¥ERS.

TØKIO was born Torville Jones in London, and is a Royal College of Music graduate. At the time of our interview, he’s in Shanghai as part of his tour with Jaeger-LeCoultre. He was going to perform his new piece, Timeless, which he composed for Jaeger-LeCoultre as part of The Golden Ratio Musical Tour, which celebrates the soaring symphony of watchmaking that is the Reverso.

As such, we met over a video call to discuss his career so far and Timeless. In social situations like our interview, he is relaxed, laid back. He hits that sweet spot between keeping it professional, and having a conversation as you would with a friend.

What has it been like in the six years since you won Britain’s Got Talent?

TØKIO: Has it been six years? Time flies, man. So much has happened in six years. I don’t know where to start. It’s been a life changing experience. So much has happened, you know, personally, with work, the places that I’ve traveled, the opportunities that have arisen. Life – life itself, you know has changed. I can’t believe that I’m still here, six years later, doing what I love. It’s been such a powerful journey.

I’ll be all over the world and every now and then someone comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, I really love your music. I watched your audition.’ I still haven’t gotten used to that. But I’m eternally grateful. My gratitude is at an all-time high.

How did you get your stage name – TØKIO M¥ERS?

Yeah, why that of all names right? Myers is my mom’s maiden name. And I wanted to incorporate something from my mother into my stage name. As for TØKIO…I used to DJ under the name. This is a long time ago. I used to DJ under DJ Tokyoyoyoyoyoyo. (laughs) I was like 18 at the time, in the early 2000s. I was young. I basically wanted a name that everyone would remember. Because at that time, everyone else had all these cool DJ names. You’d see on the bill who’s playing and I wanted my name to stick out the most.

Obviously, I had a deep connection to a lot of Asian culture from young. I loved manga, anime, the music, the ethos that Asian culture has was something that fascinated me. So yeah I went from DJ Tokyo to DJ Tokyoyoyoyoyoyo so that my name would be the most prominent on the bill.

What kind of music did you play back then?

This was the early 2000s. I was playing like lots of deep house, electronica – Daft Punk was big back then, Moloko, garage from the UK. Lots of club music, music that people could dance to. A lot of people came to the clubs after work and I just wanted to create an environment where people can just let loose and forget about their problems for a couple of hours.

What was your musical upbringing like?

None of my family’s musical. My dad loves music, he had a big vinyl collection, mostly reggae records. My parents were from Jamaica. So music was always playing in the background. Lots of good, happy reggae music. I got into music through my parents – through listening, not through playing.

But one day, my parents brought home this little keyboard. I was nine years old. And I remember seeing it when I got home from school. It was a surprise from them. it was waiting for me on my bed when I walked in. And I was so happy, oh my god. So I open it up, plugged it in. Obviously, I didn’t know how to play. I was just playing it with one finger. Fast forward a year, I was still playing this instrument and I begged my I asked my parents if I could have piano lessons. So eventually they said yes.

It all just came together from there. You know, I was drawn to classical music. I was drawn to playing the piano. I was flying through all of the music books that I had. I was like going through them in one week. Then on to the next book. I’ll practice and practice. And then the next, then the next. Funny story is, I was actually the worst at music in my class before I learned piano. But the minute I had piano lessons I went from the worst to the best in class. As this happened, my confidence grew and I realised that this is something I really love. Fast forward to 18 and I worked my arse off to get to a place called the Royal College of Music. The dream was to become a concert pianist.

Well obviously, something happened to change that trajectory?

When I left uni, I started playing in bands. I was touring the world, playing in bands sessioning for really big artists like Kanye West and Amy Winehouse. I was on stage for all these big, big stars. And at that moment, I realised that I didn’t want to beat the guy in the background anymore. I wanted to try and carve my own lane, where I could be an artist myself. But it’s hard.

How does a pianist become the frontman? There aren’t really much options for a pianist. Either you play in a jazz bar or in restaurants. Or you become a music teacher. To be a front pianist in 2023 – it’s a tough, tough route. To make it your career, you might have to have a second job, a third job.

So what did you do after leaving the whole sessions band route?

I was performing in shopping malls. At that time, I was experimenting with a piano and drum pad. One day, I bought this drum pad and I loaded it with some sounds. And I took it to Westfield Shopping Centre (in London) and plugged it into the shopping mall system. And I was just playing, experimenting. I had no idea what I was doing. But people were loving it.

I was doing this for free by the way. But from there, I got an opportunity to play in Canary Wharf, and I would be paid. For two years, I was performing in Canary Wharf. That was me cutting my teeth. I started to hone the sound of TØKIO M¥ERS. By the end of two years, I knew everyone in Canary Wharf and everyone knew TØKIO. And then that kind of reached its limit. And I had to make a decision: what am I not going to do about my future? So I decided to this try this thing called Britain’s Got Talent.

Your composition for Jaeger-LeCoultre, Timeless, based on the theme of The Golden Ratio is simply majestic. How did you factor in the Mathematics of the golden ratio into your work?

In the beginning, I was like, okay. The Golden Ratio. But the more I got into the project, the more I understood why Jaeger-LeCoultre was using the formula, why this was so important. I was thinking, how am I going to incorporate this? So I decided to incorporate it into the tempo. I was like, ah, what if I make the tempo, the Golden Ratio? But the Golden Ratio, or phi, is 1.618, which is ridiculous. So I moved the decimal place and got 161.8. So it’s 161 beats per minute. So this became the foundation of the tempo, of the entire piece from start to finish, which is awesome.

I was also looking at how I integrate the colour gold into the piece. I discovered this about myself – I’m one of those people who see colours when they listen to music. There’s a specific term for it…

Oh yeah. Tripping.

(laughs) I think it’s synesthesia. Pharrell Williams has it. I read it in an interview and I was like, oh my god, I’m not the only one. Lots of musicians and artists have synesthesia. When I was a kid, and even now, I see colors on the keyboard when I play. Each notes on the keyboard and all the sharps, all individually have colors for me. The key that I wrote The Golden Ratio is was G minor, and this corresponds to a yellow colour for me. And then I incorporated some of the watch sounds that I heard in the Jaeger-LeCoultre factory.

Did that inspire you when creating the piece?

I went to visit the manufacturer at the beginning of the project and it was very fascinating for me because I had never seen a watch being made before, to see how passionate these people are, and their incredible genius at making these tiny little parts. It was all so calm and relaxing, and I wanted to factor that into the piece.

So what’s next for you?

I’ve just finished two albums. One is a piano solo album. It’s finished, it’s been mastered, we’re looking to release soon. The other…I’ve not told the UK the name of my next album, but I don’t mind if you know. It’s called Our Generation Two. That’s an exclusive right there. You’re the first to know, Augustman.

(Images: TØKIO M¥ERS for Jaeger-LeCoultre)