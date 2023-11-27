Zentis Osaka, a new label under the umbrella of Palace Hotel Group, boasts an artistic flair and unparalleled hospitality

Zentis Osaka, the inaugural gem of a new hotel brand, opened amidst the pandemic in the bustling port city of Osaka, promising a refreshing take on select-service hospitality. What sets it apart? Let’s dive into this immersive experience.

Proud Member of Design Hotels

Zentis Osaka proudly claims its place among Design Hotels, a meticulously curated collection of independent hotels dedicated to genuine hospitality, cultural authenticity, and the fusion of thought-provoking design and architecture. Its inclusion in this esteemed group marks Design Hotels’ debut in Japan’s third-largest city.

Symphony of Architecture and Design

This architectural masterpiece, soaring 16 stories above the city, stands as a testament to elegance and innovation. Its interior designs are the brainchild of the internationally renowned UK designer, Tara Bernerd of Tara Bernerd & Partners. But Zentis Osaka is not just another hotel; it’s an immersive experience that transports you to a realm where every detail is thoughtfully considered.

A Vision of Aesthetic Appeal and Exceptional Service

Zentis Osaka’s unique vision is to harmoniously blend aesthetic appeal with services tailored to the needs of discerning, independent travellers. “Our vision for this new brand is to offer the kind of aesthetic appeal cultivated by leading hotels, masterfully paired with services that cater especially well to the essential needs of savvy, independent travelers,” explains Daisuke Yoshihara, president of Palace Hotel Co., Ltd. “Getting this balance right presents a real opportunity and we believe we have something truly fresh and new to offer.”

Optimising Space with a Japanese Touch

At the heart of Zentis Osaka’s design philosophy is a Japanese aptitude for space utilisation. The hotel offers sustainable accommodations, ranging from 25-square-meter (270-square-foot) Studio rooms to spacious 57-square-meter (615-square-foot) Suites. Drawing inspiration from the modular design of Japanese bento boxes, each guestroom’s layout ensures optimal functionality and seamless flow.

Rooms and suites are a marvel of design, with even the entry-level Studios exuding luxury. They come equipped with king-size beds, 4K TVs featuring Apple TV 4K, invigorating rain showers, and plush bath linens from Imabari. Furthermore, each Suite and Corner Studio features a relaxing soaking tub and can be combined with an adjoining Studio to create a two-bedroom unit.

Where Design Meets Urban Heritage

While space optimisation takes centre stage, design remains at the core of Zentis Osaka. The rooms are adorned with a fresh palette of warm, natural wood tones, complemented by vibrant splashes of colour. Above each bed, brush strokes inspired by Japanese calligraphy add a unique local touch.

Zentis Osaka seamlessly marries contemporary aesthetics with the city’s urban landscape and industrial heritage. A central blue limestone staircase, with its sculptural asymmetry, not only serves as a functional element but also makes a striking design statement. The public spaces exude an industrial-chic charm, with soft, warm tones and textures intermingling with timber beams, exposed brickwork, and structural ironmongery.

A Haven in the Heart of the City

Set within its green oasis, the hotel is designed to connect the interiors with the surrounding nature. A double-sided fireplace in the lobby and floor-to-ceiling windows in public spaces create a tranquil urban retreat. Contemporary art produced on traditional Japanese washi paper adds an extra layer of sophistication, gracing the lobby-level lounge, exclusive to guests, and the bar one floor above.

Culinary Delights at UPSTAIRZ

For the culinary enthusiast, Zentis Osaka offers UPSTAIRZ, an all-day dining venue on the second floor. With 116 seats and a sprawling 2,690-square-foot space, it’s poised to become a foodie haven in a city celebrated for its culinary culture. Executive Chef Shinya Otsuchihashi, with experience in both France and Japan, has crafted a menu inspired by Japanese and French cuisine, emphasising local, seasonal ingredients.

The cocktail menu is pretty impressive, too. The bartender, Norihiko Furuse, was a top 10 finalist in DIAGEO’s Word Class 2022 Japan Finals, with one of his signature creations, the “Wine Of Citrus Heart,” securing the first prize in the same competition.

Stay Active and Fit

On the same floor, you’ll find a 24-hour fitness centre equipped with Life Fitness equipment, ensuring you can stay active and fit during your stay.

A Convenient Oasis

Zentis Osaka enjoys a prime location at the intersection of Dojimahama, a picturesque riverside area, and the high-end business entertainment district of Kita-shinchi. Nakanoshima, home to premium attractions like the Osaka Science Museum and the National Museum of Art, Osaka, is just a leisurely three-minute stroll away. Osaka Station, the city’s primary rail hub, is a mere five-minute taxi ride from the hotel. For travellers, convenience is key, with both Kansai International Airport and Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport) located less than an hour’s drive away.

Zentis Osaka is not just a hotel; it’s a transformative journey into the heart of Osaka’s cultural and urban tapestry. It’s where art and hospitality converge to create an unforgettable experience.

(Images: Stirling Elmendorf for Zentis Osaka)