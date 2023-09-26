“I have spent my whole career travelling the world, and those experiences have shaped who I am as both a driver, and a human. It was only through seeing new places and perspectives that I really learned to challenge my way of thinking, and to embrace the endless possibilities that the world holds. Home is where I reflect, but it’s through travel that I’m truly inspired,” says seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Hamilton. Rosé also adds to his perspective of what’s truly important in a life of purposeful travel,“Travel allowed me to expand my meaning of home. As travelling has become an es- sential part of my life, I’ve realised that home has become more of a state of mind than a specific place. It’s a collection of memories, experiences and people that provide a sense of belonging,” she explained. “When you travel, you see different types of lives, and you learn a lot. I crossed paths with amazing people that I never thought I would meet in my life,” echoed Mbappé. https://images.augustman.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/09/26133857/RIMOWA_NS4_Films_Anthem_1x1_030_C.mp4

Rimowa’s Never Still campaign successful captures the essence of adventure, the thrill of exploring new places, and the transformative power of travel. With their shared love for adventure and their influence in their respective sports, Hamilton, Mbappé and Rosé make the perfect ambassadors for this global campaign. Scored by globally renowned composer, Hans Zimmer—marking his second collaboration with the brand, the intimate lives and perspectives of what might otherwise feel like an unlikely cocktail of red bull, champagne and wine, actually distills Rimowa’s brand ethos – believing that travel is not just about reaching a destination but also about enjoying the journey. Hence, they birth high-quality luggage that is both durable and stylish, aiming to provide travellers with a top-notch experience by combining function and aesthetics in their products.

For the brand’s latest ambassadors, travel plays a crucial role in their careers as they compete in different locations and experience diverse cultures, which in turn broadens their horizons and enriches their lives. They get to do what they love while also embarking on incredible adventures; conversely, Rimowa gets to do what they love because of what they discover when we return from our amazing adventures. Emelie De Vitis, Senior Vice President Product & Marketing, says: “This 4th chapter of our Never Still campaign signals an evolution as we look forward to what travel means post-pandemic, as a journey towards progress. We are delighted to partner once again with icons that echo our mindset of purposeful travel”.