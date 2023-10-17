Hotel Ora: A New Hotel in RWS Merging Work and Play

Hotel Ora, a new hotel in RWS housing 389 rooms, is designed to meet the needs of the bleisure travellers

Welcome to Hotel Ora, where the art of hospitality meets the contemporary spirit of “bleisure”, a portmanteau of “business” and “leisure”. Seamlessly integrating work, play, and social moments during a trip or travel, this premium lifestyle destination has emerged from the cocoon of the former Festive Hotel, revealing a fully renovated space that creates experiences transcending the ordinary.

Infused with an elevating human-centric design ethos, Hotel Ora stands as a testament to RWS’ unwavering dedication. It is a sanctuary meticulously crafted to cater to kindred spirits—be they, local residents or international travellers. Here, the ambience is a vibrant catalyst, designed to ignite the senses and inspire creativity, gently urging guests to embrace the present moment fully. The very essence of the hotel’s name, “Ora,” an eloquent nod to the Italian term for “now,” encapsulates the ethos: a sincere invitation to dwell “in the here and now.”

“With RWS pivoting towards curated destination experiences as part of its RWS 2.0 expansion plans, it is also investing in its assets to attract the modern, affluent market,” says Pek Chin Siong, Vice President of Hotels, RWS. “This includes the complete remake of Festive Hotel into Hotel Ora which has received many enquiries from our trade partners and consumers. We are encouraged by the enthusiastic interest so far and remain determined to anchor the contemporary bleisure (business-leisure) and workation (work-vacation) hotel as a destination of choice.”

In an era where the lines between work and leisure blur, Hotel Ora’s soft opening in April 2023 couldn’t be more timely. As the world embraces hybrid work arrangements, this chic establishment stands ready to welcome international travellers and Singapore residents alike with the renowned warm hospitality that is synonymous with RWS.

For the digital nomads of today, Hotel Ora goes beyond the conventional. Across two levels of communal and hybrid workspaces, the hotel offers mobile working spaces and smart co-working amenities, providing a seamless blend of work and social interaction. The lounge at Level Two, with its intimate ambience, is perfect for small-scale meetings and evening cocktails. Epicureans can anticipate a new concept restaurant with an outdoor terrace on Level Three, promising delightful culinary experiences.

Hotel Ora’s 389 contemporary rooms, spanning Deluxe Room and Deluxe Suite categories, beckon guests to unwind in style. Families and friends can enjoy connecting rooms, adding a layer of flexibility to their stay. The hotel caters to a diverse range of guests, from bleisure travellers to corporates and incentive groups, offering amenities like an outdoor swimming pool and a gym equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. World-class themed attractions, luxury shopping, award-winning gastronomy, and the lush rainforest nearby complete the modern oasis experience.

Amidst the allure of its exceptional facilities and amenities, Hotel Ora proudly places sustainability at its core, emerging as a guiding light for conscientious and responsible travel.

Reflecting RWS’ commitment to carbon neutrality, the hotel incorporates sustainable features seamlessly. From refillable glass carafes and communal water stations to bathroom amenities in eco-friendly packaging, every detail has been considered. Motion sensors, electricity-efficient fans, and carbon-neutral vinyl flooring showcase the commitment to reducing environmental impact. Reusable pens and FSC-certified paper further underline Hotel Ora’s dedication to making a positive contribution.

Additionally, part of Resort World Sentosa’s corporate social responsibility programme, RWS Cares, Hotel Ora is providing Social Gifting, an organisation that empowers differently-abled crafters, a dedicated space in the hotel lobby to showcase and sell their creations.

At Hotel Ora, every stay is an invitation to be present, to work, play, and rest in harmony. It’s not just a hotel; it’s a lifestyle crafted for the modern traveller seeking a perfect blend of productivity and relaxation in the pulsating heart of Singapore’s hospitality scene.

(Images: Hotel Ora)