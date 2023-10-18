Gone are the days when travelling seemed impossible; it’s been almost two years since Singapore lifted the travel restrictions, graciously opening the gates for us to seek solace beyond the borders. As the government continues to loosen the reins on travel requirements, Singaporeans are eagerly seizing the newfound freedom to explore, embarking on a wave of spontaneous getaways and meticulously planned adventures alike.

“87% of Singapore travellers plan to take the same number, if not more, trips abroad in 2024 compared to 2023,” professes Skyscanner in a Travel Trends 2024 report.

Within the research, the metasearch engine and travel agency also uncovered Singaporean’s favourite destinations – countries and cities that dominate the platform’s searches. As we delve into these findings, consider taking notes for your next adventure.

10. George Town, Malaysia

Nestled on the northwest coast of Penang Island, George Town, Malaysia, stands as a captivating blend of rich history, cultural diversity, and contemporary vibrancy. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this charming city is a living testament to centuries of trade and cultural exchange. Wander through its labyrinthine streets adorned with vibrant street art, discover colonial-era architecture, and savour the eclectic mix of Chinese, Indian, and Malay cuisines at bustling street markets.

George Town’s unique charm lies in its harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernity – offering a traveller’s palette of experiences that ranges from exploring historical landmarks like Fort Cornwallis to immersing oneself in the dynamic street food scene of Penang.

9. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai beckons with its enchanting blend of ancient charm and contemporary allure. This cultural gem is a haven for those seeking an immersive experience in Thai traditions. Explore the city’s iconic temples, including the revered Wat Phra Singh and the mountaintop Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, where spirituality and stunning vistas converge seamlessly.

Chiang Mai’s Old City boasts well-preserved architecture, bustling markets, and a labyrinth of narrow streets that reveal its historical tapestry. Beyond its cultural richness, Chiang Mai captivates with its lush landscapes and outdoor adventures. Trek through the verdant hills, encounter ethnic hill tribes or embark on a serene boat ride along the Mae Ping River. The Night Bazaar and weekend markets present a shopper’s paradise, showcasing local crafts, textiles, and delectable street food.

Known for its warm hospitality, Chiang Mai also offers a burgeoning art scene, with contemporary galleries and vibrant street art reflecting the city’s dynamic spirit.

8. Da Nang, Vietnam

Situated along the central coast of Vietnam, Da Nang emerges as a dynamic destination, seamlessly blending modernity with a rich cultural heritage. This coastal city boasts pristine beaches, such as My Khe Beach, renowned for its soft sands and crystal-clear waters, offering a haven for relaxation and water sports enthusiasts alike.

The Marble Mountains, a cluster of five limestone hills, provide not only breathtaking panoramic views but also house ancient caves and pagodas that speak to Vietnam’s spiritual legacy.

Da Nang’s skyline is punctuated by architectural marvels, including the iconic Dragon Bridge and the striking Lady Buddha statue at Linh Ung Pagoda.

The city is a culinary delight, with its vibrant street food scene and seafood markets offering a taste of authentic Vietnamese flavours. For history enthusiasts, Da Nang serves as a gateway to the ancient town of Hoi An and the imperial city of Hue, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, providing a fascinating journey through Vietnam’s storied past.

7. Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Yogyakarta, a cultural jewel cradled in the heart of Java, Indonesia, beckons travellers with its enchanting blend of ancient traditions and contemporary vibrancy. Home to the iconic Borobudur, the world’s largest Buddhist temple, and the intricately adorned Prambanan, a Hindu temple complex, the city stands as a testament to Indonesia’s rich cultural tapestry.

Wander through the vibrant streets of Malioboro, where traditional markets, street art and local eateries create a lively atmosphere. The Sultan’s Palace, or Kraton, offers a glimpse into the city’s royal heritage, showcasing Javanese architecture and artefacts.

Yogyakarta is a haven for art enthusiasts, boasting a thriving arts scene with numerous galleries and performance spaces. Batik workshops, where intricate patterns are hand-drawn on fabric, reveal the city’s commitment to preserving its artistic heritage.

Adventure awaits on the volcanic slopes of Mount Merapi, just a short journey from the city. Here, outdoor enthusiasts can embark on a trek or a jeep tour to witness the awe-inspiring landscapes shaped by ancient eruptions. The warmth of Yogyakarta extends beyond its cultural and historical attractions; it’s found in the genuine smiles of its people.

6. Cebu, Philippines

In the heart of the Philippines, Cebu is a tropical paradise that beckons with its diverse offerings, making it a must-visit destination. With its pristine beaches, such as the renowned white sands of Mactan Island, Cebu is a haven for sun-seekers and water enthusiasts. Snorkelling and diving opportunities abound, revealing vibrant marine life and stunning coral gardens beneath the crystal-clear waters.

Beyond its coastal allure, Cebu boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage. The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, one of the oldest churches in the country, and Magellan’s Cross, a symbol of Christianity, stand as testaments to the city’s colonial past.

Explore the vibrant Carbon Market for a taste of local life and flavours, where fresh produce, handicrafts, and street food create a bustling atmosphere. For those seeking adventure, Cebu offers opportunities for trekking and canyoneering in its lush mountainous landscapes, providing breathtaking views and exhilarating experiences.

The city’s lively festivals, including the Sinulog Festival, showcase the vibrant spirit and warm hospitality of the Cebuano people. Cebu is not just a destination; it’s an immersive experience that blends natural beauty, cultural richness, and a sense of adventure. Whether you’re looking for relaxation on pristine beaches, cultural exploration, or thrilling activities, Cebu invites you to discover the enchantment of the Philippines.

5. Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya blends tradition and innovation, inviting travellers to discover the unique charm of central Japan – home to some of the country’s most iconic landmarks. Nagoya Castle stands as a testament to samurai history, its imposing structure surrounded by picturesque gardens. The Osu Kannon Temple, nestled in the heart of the city, provides a serene escape, while the Atsuta Shrine, one of Japan’s most sacred Shinto shrines, offers a glimpse into the nation’s spiritual heritage.

Beyond its historical allure, Nagoya is a modern metropolis boasting cutting-edge technology and architecture. The Nagoya City Science Museum and the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology provide fascinating insights into Japan’s industrial innovations. The city’s skyline, dominated by the Nagoya TV Tower, offers breathtaking views of the urban landscape.

Nagoya is also a paradise for food enthusiasts, renowned for its unique culinary delights. Indulge in the city’s signature dish, hitsumabushi, grilled eel served in multiple ways, reflecting the local culinary craftsmanship. Conveniently located in the Chubu region, Nagoya serves as a gateway to Japan’s cultural heartland. Accessible day trips include the historic town of Inuyama and the scenic landscapes of the Japanese Alps.

4. Sapporo, Japan

Sapporo, the vibrant capital of Hokkaido in northern Japan, invites visitors to experience a harmonious blend of modernity and natural splendour. Renowned for hosting the Winter Olympics in 1972, the city is a haven for winter sports enthusiasts, offering world-class ski resorts such as Niseko and Rusutsu, where powdery snow blankets the landscapes. Beyond winter delights, Sapporo is a culinary haven, celebrated for its delectable local cuisine. Indulge in a steaming bowl of miso ramen, a dish that originated here, or savour fresh seafood at the bustling Nijo Market.

The city comes alive with the annual Sapporo Snow Festival, where intricate ice sculptures transform the streets into a winter wonderland. Sapporo’s urban landscape is complemented by vast green spaces, including the beautiful Maruyama Park and the historic Moerenuma Park, designed by renowned artist Isamu Noguchi. The iconic Sapporo Clock Tower and the former Hokkaido Government Building showcase the city’s architectural charm.

With a rich cultural scene, lively nightlife, and an inviting atmosphere, Sapporo offers a perfect balance of outdoor adventure and urban exploration.

3. Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei, the bustling capital of Taiwan, awaits exploration with a captivating mix of ancient traditions and modern dynamism. Set against a backdrop of lush mountains, this vibrant city boasts a skyline adorned with towering skyscrapers, including the iconic Taipei 101, a testament to its technological prowess. Delve into Taipei’s rich cultural heritage by exploring its temples and historic sites. The Longshan Temple, with its ornate architecture, and the tranquil surroundings of the National Palace Museum showcase the city’s deep connection to its roots.

Wander through the lively streets of Ximending, a hub of youthful energy and creativity, or lose yourself in the vibrant night markets, where an array of local flavours and street food delights and streetwear boutiques await.

Taipei is a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering a diverse culinary landscape that ranges from mouth-watering street snacks to Michelin-starred restaurants. Dive into the world of Taiwanese cuisine with iconic dishes like beef noodle soup, stinky tofu, and bubble tea.

For nature lovers, escape to the outskirts of the city to explore the lush landscapes of Yangmingshan National Park or embark on a cable car journey to the breathtaking scenery of Maokong. Taipei seamlessly blends the traditional with the contemporary, offering a travel experience that is as diverse as it is enchanting.

2. Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, a hidden gem in southwestern Japan, lures travellers with its unique blend of historical charm, contemporary vibrancy, and natural beauty. This coastal city, situated on the island of Kyushu, boasts a rich history evident in its well-preserved samurai and merchant districts. Wander through the historic lanes of Hakata, where ancient temples and traditional tea houses transport you to Japan’s feudal past.

Fukuoka’s culinary scene is a standout feature, renowned for its Hakata ramen—a savoury noodle dish that has gained international acclaim.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Yatai stalls, and open-air food vendors that line the streets, offering a delightful variety of local delicacies and a chance to mingle with locals. The city’s modern face is reflected in landmarks such as the Fukuoka Tower and Canal City Hakata, a bustling shopping and entertainment complex.

For a serene escape, Ohori Park and the Nokonoshima Island Park provide lush greenery and scenic vistas. Fukuoka’s proximity to other Asian countries makes it a gateway to Japan, and its welcoming atmosphere and friendly locals add to the overall appeal.

1. Osaka, Japan

Osaka, the culinary and cultural heart of Japan, invites you to indulge in a city that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity. Renowned as the “Kitchen of Japan,” Osaka’s street food culture is a gastronomic adventure in itself, with the bustling Dotonbori district offering a dazzling array of local delicacies, from takoyaki to okonomiyaki.

Beyond its culinary delights, Osaka is a city of contrasts. The historic Osaka Castle, standing as a symbol of the city’s storied past, contrasts with the futuristic Umeda Sky Building, providing panoramic views of the urban landscape.

Delve into history at the Shitenno-ji Temple, one of Japan’s oldest Buddhist temples, or embrace the modernity of Universal Studios Japan for a day of thrilling entertainment. Osaka’s vibrant atmosphere extends to its people, known for their friendliness and warmth.

Experience the lively spirit of the city at Kuromon Ichiba Market, a bustling marketplace where locals and visitors converge for fresh produce, street performances, and a taste of Osaka’s lively culture.

For shopaholics, Shinsaibashi and Namba offer a shopping paradise, featuring everything from high-end boutiques to quirky street fashion. Osaka is also a gateway to Kyoto, Nara, and other cultural gems in the Kansai region. In Osaka, tradition and innovation dance in harmony, offering a travel experience that delights the senses and captivates the soul. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, history buff, or urban explorer, Osaka invites you to savour the essence of Japan in a city that never fails to surprise and enchant.