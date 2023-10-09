Paradise Across the Borders: A Dream Escape to One&Only Desaru Coast

Nestled along the pristine shores of Malaysia, where the South China Sea meets lush tropical landscapes, lies a haven of luxury and tranquillity—One&Only Desaru Coast

What comes to mind when you think of Johor Bahru? For me, it’s the affordable food and drinks, and a myriad of thrift stores showcasing grunge core and Y2K fashion. Surprisingly, amidst the city’s bustling energy, there’s a tranquil haven nestled in the southeastern region of peninsular Malaysia—one that might not be on everyone’s radar. Enter One&Only Desaru Coast, a beacon of luxury that made its debut in Johor Bahru in 2020, delivering an experience synonymous with its name—singular amenities, impeccable services, and unparalleled hospitality.

Let’s begin with the seamless integration of convenience into the transportation services. Residents in Singapore and West Malaysia can opt for a home pick-up service, where a dedicated driver ensures a comfortable journey from their residence to the resort. The pricing, ranging from 150 to 300 ringgit one way depending on the chosen car type, remains consistent for both the trip to and from the resort. Modernity extends to the vehicles themselves, equipped with Wi-Fi, aligning perfectly with the resort’s commitment to contemporary amenities and eliminating the need for additional expenditures on data roaming.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by radiant smiles, the scent of tropical flowers, and the soothing sound of gently crashing waves—ushering them into a meticulously crafted world where every detail enchants the senses. The resort seamlessly combines contemporary architecture with traditional Malaysian influences, fostering an atmosphere of sophistication and serenity.

Checking in unveils a range of accommodations, each private sanctuary adorned with the finest furnishings, panoramic views, and state-of-the-art technology (including bed side remotes that control the room). Whether opting for a beachfront villa with direct access to powdery sand or an overwater suite suspended above azure waters, every room is a masterpiece of comfort and style, complete with a private pool—a dream for introverts or couples seeking a secluded dip in refreshing waters.

While the resort’s facilities make leaving the room a challenge, the allure of its amenities is equally compelling. Culinary enthusiasts can embark on a journey through diverse dining options, from exquisite omakase at Hoshi and vibrant fusion food at Ambara to cocktails at Dusky Monkey—each restaurant is a curated experience, transforming meals into artistic expressions of flavour and culture.

For those seeking rejuvenation, the resort’s spa offers a sanctuary of well-being, where traditional Malaysian healing rituals merge with modern spa techniques. The wellness pavilion, with its opulent gym, also provides yoga and meditation sessions, ensuring a holistic approach to relaxation and balance. Adventure and exploration opportunities abound, from guided nature walks to leisurely bicycle rides along the coast and thrilling water sports. Golf enthusiasts can revel in the world-class experience at the Els Club Desaru Coast, set against breathtaking scenery.

Recently, the resort announced an exclusive padel partnership with Ascaro Malaysia, expanding its repertoire of activities. “We are delighted to bring ASCARO on board as our exclusive padel partner in Malaysia,” said Jerome Pichon, General Manager of One&Only Desaru Coast. “This partnership will provide our guests access to the world-class expertise of ASCARO’s padel coaches, adding yet another means of enjoying holistic wellbeing at our resort.”

Within Club One, the resort’s hub for all things active, guests can also engage in competitive sports like tennis and basketball or delve into local culture with a lesson in Silat Melayu—a traditional Malaysian martial art.

As the day gently transforms into the golden hues of sunset, patrons can head to the resort’s exclusive beachfront, Ember Beach Club, for a romantic dinner. With the sound of waves as background music and a sky painted with warm colours, savour a bespoke menu crafted by the resort’s expert chefs, creating a dining experience that is as enchanting as the surroundings.

One&Only Desaru Coast is not just a destination; it’s an escape to a world where luxury meets nature in perfect harmony. From arrival to reluctant farewell, this hidden gem on Malaysia’s southeastern coast promises an unparalleled experience that lingers in memories long after departure. It’s not just a resort; it’s the embodiment of the art of luxury living, inviting guests to indulge in the magic of paradise found. For those constrained by work or other commitments, the resort offers a day trip package, inclusive of dining credits, watersport activities, and pick-up service from the ferry terminal.

(Images: One&Only Desaru Coast)