Sea You Later: Icon of the Seas is the Largest Royal Caribbean Cruise

Two to three years ago, travelling was virtually impossible. Heck, we were not even allowed to travel within the country or leave the house, for that matter. During these cloistered times, responsible avid travellers and those who seek solace abroad found themselves in a state of despair; the ambiguity of the future pulverised more than just the economy.

After months following the implementation of the strict travel restrictions, a light shone ever-so-subtly at the end of the tunnel. Frowns became smiles when Royal Caribbean launched the Cruise to Nowhere – a remedy that could satiate the thirst for travel whilst adhering to the regulations. Then, it seemed like a temporary solution that would be obsolete as soon as the COVID-19-related border measures lifted. No one would have predicted the rise in popularity of cruising post-pandemic.

While the Cruise to Nowhere did indeed cease operations when air travel returned in full force, this concept of a cruise vacation started receiving quite the traction, with many noticing the beaucoup benefits.

“During the pandemic, our Cruise to Nowhere sailings in Singapore were extremely popular, giving local residents the chance to experience our ships as the destination and enjoy the wonders of cruising with Royal Caribbean despite not including ports of call. Many first-time Singaporeans got hooked on the cruise experience due to the mix of adventure through activities such as rock-climbing, bumper cars and iFly as well as relaxation at the Vitality Spa and adult’s only solarium,” Royal Caribbean’s Vice-President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Angie Stephen, says in an exclusive interview.

“Think of cruise as a product. It allows you to pursue hedonism during your commute,” Pinnacle (top-tier) member of the Norway-founded, Miami-based cruise line, Vensen Wong highlights in a separate discussion. “Not to mention, it gives you the best of both worlds; during port days, you get to explore the city. It’s almost like a floating hotel that takes you from city to city, country to country, which makes cruising ideal for revenge travelling.” Indeed. After all, revenge travelling is all about travelling excessively to compensate for lost time during the pandemic.