The Irrepressible Magic of Cempedak Island

As travel and tourism reopens, we’re reminded once again of our objectives when we travel. Some of us pursue luxury and the best of creature comforts, some of us pursue novelty – new experiences and a unique story to tell our friends. Some of us pursue aesthetics – picturesque destinations perfect for the ‘gram. Some of us pursue escape – a getaway removed enough from the bustle of dense urban centres. And some of us want a place that thinks about the bigger picture – who champion sustainability and eco-friendliness. Combining all of the above in one destination is Cempedak Island.

Cempedak Island is an island off the East Coast of Bintan. It takes slightly under three hours to get there from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal – guests need to take a ferry from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Bandar Bentan Telani (BBT) Ferry Terminal in Bintan. After going through customs, they then take an hour-long car ride to the east end of the island, to a private jetty, where a boat will take guests to Cempedak Island. It’s more than a hop, skip and jump, but Cempedak Island is worth it.

Cempedak Island – the resort – does the breathtaking very well. Upon reaching their jetty, you’re immediately greeted with a view of open, pristine seas, lush greenery and the driftwood-and-bamboo-and-lalang-grass villas that dot the island. That first sight fresh off the boat brings a promise of refinement and escapism – and more, and the resort delivers. The resort keeps as much of the island’s natural beauty as possible – the resort was built to augment it, rather than to interrupt it.

We asked the Co-Founder of Cempedak Island, Andrew Dixon, about his vision of the island when he built it with his team. He said, “We wanted guests to feel close to nature so that you can experience the sounds and sights of the island but still feel very comfortable. Building with bamboo allowed us to achieve this by creating these huge open shell-like structures that have a light footprint and offer wonderful views. The design allows for natural ventilation, so there has been no need to use air conditioning. This has been so effective that we also provide a cotton blanket on the beds.”

“I first visited Cempedak Island back in 2011,” said Andrew. “On that trip, we came across a pangolin, which was pretty exciting, I had never seen one in the wild before. The other thing that struck us as we wandered around the island was all of the huge rocks. They created natural platforms that allowed us to build with a light footprint whilst still creating these wonderful vistas. We thought initially that guests would prefer to stay in the beach villas, but it has been the other way around, with many preferring to stay on the hillside and enjoy the views.

But let’s talk creature comforts. All that aside, the villas here match up to some of Bali’s best. Occupying over 150 square metres, the two-storey villas come with an open-air lounge and deck, a vast upstairs bedroom (with balcony and ensuite bathroom) and a 15 square metre private infinity pool looking out to spectacular views of the sea and the islands of the Riau archipelago. The villas also adhere to the management’s adherence to sustainability and nature, utilising local materials in its architecture, such as driftwood and bamboo.

Sustainability is truly central to the Cempedak Island experience. Even the mosquito repellent used in the villas is handcrafted, using clean, naturally sourced ingredients and zero toxic chemicals. The property is a member of The Long Run, a community of travel businesses dedicated to protecting nature and the highest sustainable standards.

On top of that, Andrew wanted the property to come as a boon to the local populace. He said, “We have always been keen to help the local community, and that has not been just in terms of hiring staff and supporting local suppliers. We established the Island Foundation back in 2009, which now has 12 learning centres on Bintan with over 500 children registered. Through the foundation, we also run teacher training workshops several times a year for local teachers. Conservation is another priority for us, and we support the community through education and the establishment of a marine protected area that is nearly twice the size of Singapore. The goal of this is to help protect the many endangered species in the area and improve the quality of the reefs and fish stocks. When we were closed during the pandemic, we collaborated with an NGO called Seven Clean Seas to do coastal beach clean-ups. Our staff earned additional income from this work, and we developed some interventions to help reduce the amount of plastic waste that was being generated from local sources. In total, they collected 350 tonnes of plastic. After we reopened, local villagers were hired, and a materials sorting facility was established.”

These efforts do not dampen the allure of Cempedak Island. In every corner, there is an opportunity for a unique, unforgettable experience – rock climbing, tennis at amazingly manicured lawns, snorkelling to view Bintan’s beautiful coral life, kayaking, rejuvenating spa packages, cocktails under the stars at Dodo Bar. All these experiences are facilitated by the staff’s impeccable service. Every need was anticipated and met – from dining needs to logistical support for the various activities available in and around Cempedak Island.

At the end of it all, Cempedak Island’s appeal is simple – all the luxurious experiences of a world-class travel destination, without the carbon footprint. Make your reservations for an unforgettable holiday at cempedak.com.