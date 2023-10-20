Life, an enthralling odyssey unfolding from the very inception, finds its trajectory intricately influenced by a multitude of factors orchestrating our experiences, choices, and boundless opportunities.

Yeshi Phuntsho, the astute CEO of ANI Private Resorts, embodies a journey that seems almost predestined from the outset. Hailing from the far-eastern, agrarian enclave of Bhutan, Phuntsho’s proclivity for the travel industry propelled him into the role of a tour guide at the tender age of 19.

Little did he foresee that this early venture would metamorphose his attire from traditional Bhutanese garb to the tailored elegance of suits. Driven by an unwavering passion for travel and experiential indulgence, Phuntsho’s foray into the realm of hospitality commenced as a Management Trainee when he was poached by a senior executive at AMAN. Over a span of more than 12 illustrious years, he ascended through the echelons of AMAN, immersing himself in the diverse facets of the business while assuming managerial roles in the reopening and pre-opening phases of AMAN resorts across Turkey, India, and Bhutan.

A maestro in his field, Phuntsho transitioned to become General Manager at Settha Palace Hotel, Laos, and later at Samadhi Retreats in Singapore in 2013. The year 2016 marked his entry into ÀNI as the General Manager of ANI Sri Lanka, with subsequent progression to the role of Area Manager of Asia in 2017, where he spearheaded Sales and Marketing operations in the Asia-Pacific Region. Fast forward to 2021, and Phuntsho assumes the mantle of CEO at ÀNI Private Resorts, overseeing its coastal retreats in Thailand, The Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, and Anguilla.

In his inaugural year as CEO, Phuntsho has masterfully elevated the brand by leveraging market dynamics and guest feedback, orchestrating a refined offering of bespoke luxury services. This meticulous curation involves tailor-made itineraries and menus, necessitating an unparalleled level of personalised attention to detail. A connoisseur of the luxury lifestyle, he stands poised to deliver sublime experiences to his discerning guests.

Beyond the realms of opulence, Phuntsho’s strategic focus extends to standardising a superlative level of service, harmonising seamlessly with the distinctive cultures of each location. “We work to encourage togetherness, family, and friendship – and that includes all of our staff and we see that this has proved to be very attractive to our guests,” the CEO professes.

Yet, Phuntsho’s vision transcends the confines of business, reaching into the heart of philanthropy. Overseeing numerous projects at ÀNI, he champions initiatives such as the four ÀNI Art Academies located within 15 minutes of each resort, along with groundbreaking endeavours supporting education opportunities for the local communities. “It is a privilege to work with ÀNI where attention to detail is fundamental, yet the brand’s philanthropic approach is what makes us so unique,” reflects the impassioned CEO.

In your opinion, how does camaraderie within the organisation help improve the guest experience?

Politeness, adaptability, and passion for service are all inherent in our approach. At ANI, we recognise that positivity is not just a quality, but a force that can shape experiences. Our commitment to nurturing a positive atmosphere is at the core of our interactions with our team. We invest considerable time in our employees, cultivating inspiration and motivation that becomes a part of their service ethos. This positivity doesn’t stop at the workplace; it travels with them when they serve our cherished guests.

In the ANI family, there’s no room for hierarchies. Every employee is accorded the utmost respect, and career growth is a promise we uphold. Our operation is defined by inclusivity, where credit is always given where it is deserved. Our ultimate goal is for our employees to find joy in their work, because we believe that their happiness directly translates into the comfort our guests feel.

We firmly reject the notion of “automated service” because we’re passionate about our team providing heartfelt, genuine service. At ANI, there’s no place for standard operating procedures. Instead, we train our employees comprehensively in every facet of our business. They’re equipped with the ability to provide tailored experiences to each and every guest.

Our employees are not just service providers; they are also skilled in the art of analysing customer profiles, understanding consumer psychology, and decoding body language. Armed with this knowledge, they seamlessly cater to the unique needs and desires of our valued guests.

With decades of experience in the realm of hospitality and penchant for travel, you are no doubt a top choice for ANI. What would you say is your biggest strength and something is that only you can bring to the table?

Being 100% honest.

Embracing unadulterated honesty and transparency is paramount. Honesty, a foundational virtue, extends its significance to one’s professional commitments, their team, and their personal integrity. This virtue encompasses not only candor with others but also an unswerving self-awareness, acknowledging both strengths and weaknesses. This self-awareness serves as a compass, guiding us towards opportunities for growth and self-improvement. It is essential to recognise that mere experience, while valuable, is incomplete without the wisdom to harness these experiences effectively.

For me, honesty acts as a prism, illuminating the path to personal and organisational advancement. It serves as a mirror through which I assess not only individual development but also the broader growth of the company. It is this unvarnished commitment to honesty that enables us to navigate the journey of improvement, acknowledging our triumphs and challenges alike, and charting a course towards excellence.

Since your commencement at ANI, how has ANI evolved? Perhaps you could share with us some of the changes.

At ANI, the primary focus isn’t on profit generation; instead, it’s about nurturing robust and harmonious connections with both our cherished guests and dedicated employees. From the very outset, I’ve channeled substantial resources into training and enhancing the skills of our team members. In the remarkably brief period of just 9 to 10 months, we’ve managed to sculpt an exceptional team, ensuring that each and every staff member experiences personal growth and advancement. This collective growth, in turn, fortifies our brand comprehensively.

Furthermore, this advancement has not only enhanced our internal cohesion but has also broadened our reach to a larger and more diverse demographic. We’ve experienced a notable increase in bookings from celebrities, a testament to the growing appeal and exclusivity of our establishment.

It fills me with immense joy and satisfaction to witness the dynamic and cohesive nature of my team. I wholeheartedly attribute all our achievements and successes to their unwavering dedication and relentless effort.

Could you share with us more about ANI’s CSR and the brand’s philanthropic approach?

Our commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond our business operations. We firmly believe in giving back to the community, and to this end, we have undertaken meaningful initiatives. One of our key endeavours involves the construction of schools and the training of dedicated teachers. Our aim is to provide less fortunate children with access to quality education and the opportunities they rightfully deserve for a brighter future.

Our educational programs encompass a diverse range of subjects, including linguistics and social studies, which are fundamental to a well-rounded education. We also emphasise technology education, recognising the profound importance of digital literacy in our modern era. By nurturing these skills and knowledge areas, we hope to empower these young minds to thrive in an increasingly digital world and contribute positively to their communities.

What other initiatives are in the pipeline?

Exciting news is on the horizon as we embark on the launch of two additional resorts, a significant step towards making ANI even more accessible to a wider audience. But our journey doesn’t end there; we’re committed to a path of continuous growth and expansion in the near future.

Expanding our outreach and impact is at the heart of our mission. In line with this vision, we’re planning to develop a variety of courses and workshops, including IT programs, aimed at equipping individuals with the skills needed to excel in today’s digital landscape. Moreover, we’re dedicated to the construction of more schools and computer labs to facilitate enhanced educational opportunities.

As our initiatives multiply, so does the need for qualified educators. Therefore, expanding our teacher training programs is a priority. Ultimately, our overarching goal remains steadfast: to make a larger and more positive impact on society, contributing to the betterment of individuals and communities.

(Header Image: ANI Thailand)