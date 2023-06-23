The Dior Men’s Summer 2024 show is set to live stream globally from Paris, France on 23rd June. The house’s presentation is one of the highly-anticipated shows at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. It only showcases the latest collection from the Maison but it also aims to celebrate the five year anniversary of Artistic Director, Kim Jones at the helm.

It will be interesting to see what the French fashion house will unveil down the runway during the presentation. Plus, with the anniversary spin, it also makes us wonder if Dior has anything special up its sleeves during the show.

Jones has been a tour de force at Dior ever since taking over as its men’s Artistic Director in 2018. In his time in charge, the renowned designer has helped transform the brand by making it a platform for both artists and designers. As such the Dior Men’s Summer 2024 show is bound to be a star studded event as well. Some of the celebrities that will be in attendance include South Korea singer, Cha Eunwoo.

Be part of the show through the livestream below. The show streams live on Friday, June 23 at 3:00 CET. That’s 9:00pm Singapore for us in this neck of the woods.

(Image: Dior)