Cole Haan Updates its GrandPrø Sneaker Collection for Fall 2023

Break free from the mundane as Cole Haan ignites the spirit of adventure with the latest additions to the GrandPrø sneaker collection.

In a fast-paced world where time is a precious commodity, short vacations – regardless of the destination – offer a breath of fresh air and an opportunity to rejuvenate. This Fall, Cole Haan is committed to helping you make your great escape with ease and style – launching new kicks in the GrandPrø sneaker collection that embody its “Pack Light” mantra.

Simultaneously, the new collection reflects the notion, “the journey is the destination”, imploring us to put our feet up a little and indulge. “We believe that the journey itself is a destination worth celebrating, and our shoes perfectly complement this philosophy,” says Cole Haan. “Our carefully crafted footwear is designed to provide both comfort and fashion-forward appeal, allowing you to fully embrace the moments of anticipation and enjoyment along the way.”

For the feet of soul seekers and those embarking on a short getaway, the GrandPrø Ashland encapsulates the essence of casual elegance, arriving in stores with an all-new silhouette that blends nostalgic, running-inspired design with modern work-to-weekend style. Two colour options, brown and white with brown and blue accents, are available; while the latter boasts a playful appeal, the other exhales an air of sophistication.

Housed within the Fall 2023 collection, these kicks are also accompanied by an assortment of casual essentials. From a GrandPrø Crew Wingtip Oxford and Zerøgrand Monk Strap Runner to sleek penny loafers, this meticulously crafted series has shoes for all occasions and get-ups.

And, of course, no getaway collection is complete without a range of bags. The Fall collection features bags and weekenders, including the American Classics Crossbody in pecans that affords versatility in styling and a hand-free way to store your belongings. For the ladies, a range of female essentials like an Essential Mini Saddle Bag and a GrandPrø Wellesley tops off the collection.

On the shelves of VivoCity (#01-119) and Takashimaya Department Store Level 3, as well as colehaan.sg, these voguish travel essentials will help start your next adventure on the right foot – and the left.