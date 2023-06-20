For the second year running, Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior’s men’s collection, has teamed up with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans for the brand’s perennial beachwear capsule line.

According to studies, fashion is one of the more pollutive industries, raising environmental concerns. While it may be implausible for Mother Earth to revert to her original state, we as consumers can impede the exacerbation by shopping more consciously. Most importantly, fashion brands should espouse a greener approach.

Last year, Dior did just that, partnering with Parley for the Oceans, a collaboration network taking action against major ocean threats, for a sustainable menʼs beachwear capsule that uses responsible materials created from upcycled marine plastic debris and fishing gear recovered from coastlines and remote islands.

“SHARING THIS LOVE AND WILL TO PRESERVE THE BEAUTY OF THE UNDERSEA WORLD, KIM JONES USED RESPONSIBLE MATERIALS FOR THIS COLLECTION, COMPOSED OF 96% RECYCLED FABRICS.”

Through eco-innovation, the collection reduced its carbon footprint significantly without forging style and brought about a cleaner ocean in the making. With such success, the partnership continued; for Fall 2023, the fashion house teamed up with the environmental organisation for its perennial beachwear capsule once again ‒ reflecting Dior’s commitment to moving towards a more sustainable and innovative fashion, and Monsieur Diorʼs love for nature.

“This project was inspired by the deep, unbreakable ties that unite Dior with nature, born of Christian Dior’s passion for flowers and gardens, but also for the sea: a fascination cultivated from his childhood, lulled by the songs of the waves in Granville,” Dior highlights.

“Sharing this love and will to preserve the beauty of the undersea world, Kim Jones used responsible materials for this collection, composed of 96% recycled fabrics.”

Testifying to the Houseʼs playfulness, these high-performance materials ‒ reworked in the heart of Diorʼs ateliers by artisans who sprinkled pizzazz into the recycled materials engineered by Parley ‒ are embellished with a vibrant, joyful palette ranging from coral pink to lemon yellow, contrasting with a nuanced selection of greys intrinsic to the brand.

For prints, iconic motifs like the Dior Italic and the CD Diamond are front and centre, appearing on bags and surf wetsuits made with Vissla. The latter, alongside a cutting-edge surfboard designed with the Notox brand, comes in a motif defined by an undersea shot, celebrating the splendour of the aquatic universe.

Combining comfort and elegance, technicality and refinement, desirability and sustainability, the wardrobe of casual shorts, pants, tees, polo shirts, sweaters, a reversible jacket and an openwork Dior tank top makes the ultimate accomplice for an adventure and is the fruit of a new alliance looking to better the world.

(Images: Jackie Nickerson + Till Janz For Dior)