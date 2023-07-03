DIOR Fall 2023 Collection is Guided by the Stars

Decades ago, Monsieur Dior tripped on a “lucky star” – a literal object found on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. Instead of seeing red, the designer, who was a believer of astrology, saw it as kismet: a sign that convinced him his destiny was to start his own haute couture house. While commonplace, a symbol appreciated by many and has acted as a muse for countless brands, the star made a mark in fashion history then – as the impetus that birthed the legendary fashion house. Ensued by the serendipitous encounter, Dior affixed the star in its design code – showcasing the symbol through the details of seasonal collections.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the luxury House paid tribute to the literal superstar in the Dior lore in its Fall 2023 Menswear collection.

When speaking of stars, the sky and ancient Egypt come to the mind of Artistic Director of Dior Men, Kim Jones, hence the potpourri of old and new influences within the Fall 2023 series. At the monumental Giza pyramid complex in Egypt, with the setting of the sun as a backdrop, models strutted down the runway in fits guided by Christian Dior’s affinity with stars and Jones’ fascination for ancient Egypt.

“My interest in ancient egypt is about the stars and the sky. it’s that fascination with the ancient world and the parallels with what we look at today; what we inherited from them and what we are still learning from the past. It links to Christian Dior in that sense and by way of his fascination with symbols and superstitions that recur throughout his life and work, one of which is the star.”

“In both the collection and the show, there is an idea of ‘Guided by the Stars’ and what that can entail in many ways. It’s about how the past shapes the future or an idea of the future from the past,” Jones elaborates.

In the collection, these visions take shape in various form. The line-up unfolds with a seamless transition from various shades of grey to a palette evocative of the desert, capturing the progression from dawn to dusk and incorporating glimpses of a vibrant sunset in between. As the show progresses, darkness emerges, allowing the AsteroDior (cosmic-inspired) motifs to illuminate beneath the starry sky of Cairo through sneakers, T-shirts, hoodies, denim shirts, pants, parkas and knitwear.