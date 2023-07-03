DIOR Fall 2023 Collection is Guided by the Stars

The star was and is part of Dior lore, guiding Monsieur Dior to finding his own haute couture house more than seven decades ago. Since then, the emblem has been integral to the brand’s design code, acting as a muse to many of its collections, including the Fall 2023 Dior Men’s series.
Decades ago, Monsieur Dior tripped on a “lucky star” – a literal object found on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. Instead of seeing red, the designer, who was a believer of astrology, saw it as kismet: a sign that convinced him his destiny was to start his own haute couture house. While commonplace, a symbol appreciated by many and has acted as a muse for countless brands, the star made a mark in fashion history then – as the impetus that birthed the legendary fashion house. Ensued by the serendipitous encounter, Dior affixed the star in its design code – showcasing the symbol through the details of seasonal collections.
In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the luxury House paid tribute to the literal superstar in the Dior lore in its Fall 2023 Menswear collection.
When speaking of stars, the sky and ancient Egypt come to the mind of Artistic Director of Dior Men, Kim Jones, hence the potpourri of old and new influences within the Fall 2023 series. At the monumental Giza pyramid complex in Egypt, with the setting of the sun as a backdrop, models strutted down the runway in fits guided by Christian Dior’s affinity with stars and Jones’ fascination for ancient Egypt.
“My interest in ancient egypt is about the stars and the sky. it’s that fascination with the ancient world and the parallels with what we look at today; what we inherited from them and what we are still learning from the past. It links to Christian Dior in that sense and by way of his fascination with symbols and superstitions that recur throughout his life and work, one of which is the star.”
“In both the collection and the show, there is an idea of ‘Guided by the Stars’ and what that can entail in many ways. It’s about how the past shapes the future or an idea of the future from the past,” Jones elaborates.
In the collection, these visions take shape in various form. The line-up unfolds with a seamless transition from various shades of grey to a palette evocative of the desert, capturing the progression from dawn to dusk and incorporating glimpses of a vibrant sunset in between. As the show progresses, darkness emerges, allowing the AsteroDior (cosmic-inspired) motifs to illuminate beneath the starry sky of Cairo through sneakers, T-shirts, hoodies, denim shirts, pants, parkas and knitwear.
Behind all are the principles and rigour of the Dior Men archive past and the atelier present, with a practised focus on pattern cutting. “The collection absorbs the lessons of the past and applies them to the present and future: metamorphosing the feminine to the masculine in tailoring; uniting couture finishings with technical practicalities in outerwear; archival embroideries take on a notion of futuristic armoury; leather goods reinterpret luxury into a new, organic utility; footwear flirts with futurism, but not without a grounding in traditional savoir-faire united with excellence in contemporary, technical know-how,” the brand highlights. In short, extravagance is achieved with an effortless, pragmatic elegance.
While embodying sartorial elegance, the Maison plays with textures and layering, creating a cocooning protection that doesn’t compromise comfort, movement, ease and fluidity. From purposeful technical jacquard transparencies that reveal the precision behind tailored pieces and outerwear to the introduction of new wool demi-kilts resembling crinoline fabric – a nod to the pleated skirts of Bonne Fortune, a vintage Dior dress – the collection blends archival men’s silhouettes with a new technical language as over-garments.
At accessories, bags and shoes unite, working with the iconic cannage and diamond motifs that come from a fusion of contemporary techniques and textures, from high-frequency neoprene panelling and injection moulding to anodised metal finishes. Despite these modern features, comfort and practicality remain at the heart. A key standout: the Dior Scarab bag that marries the fundamentals of timeless elegance with essential utilitarian luxury. Drawing its silhouette and name from the beetle, a symbol of renewal and good luck, the crossbody bag in the iconic oblique print, in our opinion, accurately personifies Dior’s past, present and future – underscoring Jones’ interest in ancient Egypt into the bargain.
(Images: Moshen Othman for DIOR Fall 2023)