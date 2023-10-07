Home > Fashion > FENDI Redefines Masculinity with the Peekaboo and Baguette Bags
By: Amos Chin, Oct 7 2023 12:00 pm

In the ever-evolving landscape of men’s fashion, FENDI proves its avant-garde prowess with the iconic Peekaboo and Baguette bags tailored exclusively for the modern man. The Peekaboo, an emblem of discreet sophistication, redefines the boundaries of contemporary masculinity. Crafted with meticulous precision and an unwavering commitment to detail, this bag effortlessly marries form and function.

Peekaboo ISeeU Medium

With its clean lines and impeccable tailoring, the Peekaboo for men is a testament to FENDI’s ability to transcend conventional norms. The bag’s structured silhouette exudes quiet confidence, making it an ideal companion for the discerning gentleman navigating the fast-paced rhythm of urban life. The FENDI logo discreetly adorns the turnlock, a subtle nod to the brand’s legacy of luxury.

Multipocket Baguette

In parallel, the Baguette for men emerges as a daring sartorial statement. Inspired by its feminine predecessor, the Baguette for men boldly challenges traditional notions of masculinity, blurring the lines between classic and contemporary. The bag’s compact design and bold embellishments make it a distinctive accessory for those unafraid to embrace their individuality.

As FENDI continues to push the boundaries of gendered fashion, the Peekaboo and Baguette bags for men stand as symbols of a new era in menswear—a harmonious blend of elegance, functionality, and unapologetic self-expression. In the hands of the FENDI man, these bags become more than mere accessories; they are the embodiment of a style revolution, where boundaries are meant to be blurred, and fashion knows no gender.

CREDITS

Photography Timothy Chow
Photography Assistance Hadid + Eugene Loo
Creative Direction Amos Chin + Kelly Lewi 
Set Design Angela Zhang

written by.

Amos Chin
Senior Writer (Print & Digital)
Fashion and beauty enthusiast, Amos covers the style and grooming beats within his title and occasionally handles the styling and art direction of sundry advertorials. Powered by a visual communication degree, a diploma in fashion, and years of experience in content strategising, the Gen Z knows a thing or two about producing intriguing content. Work aside, he really enjoys talking about true crime stories and tattoos (he has a couple of them).
 
