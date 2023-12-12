In a move that excites fans of both tennis and Italian-origin sportswear and lifestyle brand FILA (it was founded in Biella, Italy in 1911), the Tanglin Club and FILA held the inaugural FILA-sponsored Christmas Tennis Tournament at the Tanglin Club this month. This collaboration marks the first-ever joint venture between the esteemed club and FILA, a brand already associated with tennis champions such as Björn Borg and Ashleigh Barty.

FILA took over three floors of the Tanglin Club Sports Complex on the day of the competition, fashioning an immersive, branded encounter for all participants and club members. The meticulously designed space, adorned with an exclusive array of FILA merchandise, served as an elegant backdrop for participants to capture memorable moments. Attendees were able to take photographs against a carefully crafted photowall inspired by the lively ambiance of a locker room, forming a visual narrative that seamlessly merges fashion and athletic style.

The Tanglin Club FILA Christmas Tennis Tournament was also an opportunity for guests and participants to preview the latest FILA Court Luxe collection, which featured tennis polo tees, tennis shorts and tennis accessories such as caps and wristbands in fresh hues of green, blue and white. There was a best-dressed competition as well – so it wasn’t just an opportunity for attendees to show off their tennis skills.

The Christmas Tennis Tournament served up an immersive and visually stunning experience, providing players with an ideal platform to exhibit not just their tennis prowess but also their unique FILA Fashion. It was as much a festive event brimming with joy, fun, and merriment as it was a celebration of fashion and style.

