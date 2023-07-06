Giorgio Armani Mare: The Pop-Up at Marina Bay Sands

Giorgio Armani Mare (mare meaning ‘sea’ in Italian) is the Maison’s resort-wear arm, housing men’s and womenswear for the summertime adventures. From 16 to 26 July, its latest offerings will grace The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Giorgio Armani Mare embarks on an extraordinary voyage, taking the style and elegance of its Spring Summer offerings to some of the most prominent cities and destinations in Europe and Asia – transcending boundaries.

During the tour, which kicked off in the breathtaking Porto Cervo, the itinerant collection will unfold within a specially crafted ambience, meticulously designed in hues of dusty blue and light blue with graceful palm trees and exquisite, stylised tropical leaf patterns on a rope-coloured canvas, acting as a backdrop. Immersed in this alluring setting, the space becomes a sanctuary of refined taste. Woven textures grace the furnishing elements, casting a warm and inviting atmosphere; every detail evokes a sense of tranquillity, sophistication, and coastal allure. Mannequins in intricate weaves further enhances the marine-inspired ambience.

As the journey unfolds, Giorgio Armani Mare carries its captivating collection beyond the coastal paradise of Costa Smeralda. Seaside boutiques and Singapore become the next destination, enchanting fashion enthusiasts with the allure of unparalleled luxury. From 16 to 26 July, Giorgio Armani Mare at Marina Bay Sands will play host to a star-studded guestlist to commemorate the inaugural launch of the pop-up, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy an immersive experience.

Giorgio Armani Mare at Marina Bay Sands:

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (Level 1, Grand Colonnade South)

Date: 13th July to 26th July 2023 (Free admission)

Time: Sun – Thu: 10.30 am – 10 pm | Fri/Sat/Eve of PH: 10.30am – 11pm