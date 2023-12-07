Givenchy’s Love Comes Easy

It has been clear from the beginning that Matthew M. Williams’ Givenchy was distinctly irreverent, so it comes as no surprise that his range of bags continues the same design ethos for men of requisite boldness.

The Voyou, which translates to “bad boy” in French, is a classic representation of playful, Parisian edge, and is a quintessential representation of Williams’ Givenchy with its slouchy silhouette and moto-style buckles.

A fresh addition to the Pandora line, the small but mighty crossbody bags are made with a softly structured cube-like sensibility. Featuring a wide zipped fastening for functionality, while the adjustable strap allows for multiple styling options.