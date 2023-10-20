Givenchy’s Playground of Shapes

The Givenchy Fall/Winter 2023 collection of Creative Director Matthew M. Williams sees archetypal menswear reimagined with a contemporary flair. The injection of workwear and Americana culture courtesy of Williams’ streetwear legacy is reflected into his pieces, down to the minute details of accessorising. Focusing on individuality by modernising the classics, Williams deconstructed the house’s icons and gave them a breath of fresh air: the swagger of nonchalance and relaxed confidence of the modern men.

I think my occasional qualm with men’s bags is that it always falls on either of these two categories: functionality or style. Perhaps, the more precise question I should pose should be ‘what is holding designers from marrying the two?’ Williams answered this with finesse, presenting the newly refined Pandora bag. Known for its distinct cuboid form, this house icon easily ticks off both aspects of what (I think) makes a good — no, great bag. The touch of masculinity comes from its textile, my attention particularly drawn to the small version in suede leather. Its distressed outlook is effortlessly chic, cool without trying too hard to be. Thanks to its shape, it holds everything you ever need and more. A versatile piece to style, the bag can either be dressed crossbodied for a laidback look, or over-the-shoulder for a more posh night out.

Fluidity, a core pillar in Williams’ design ethos, is expressed yet again in his rendition of Givenchy’s Voyou for men. Quite the opposite to the more structured form of Pandora, Voyou is relaxed and slouchy, a rather freeform bag that follows the lines of the wearer’s body. It is easily distinguished by the ‘V’-line corner-straps, allowing the creative liberty of the wearer to adjust and reshape the bag as they like. In contrast to its womenswear counterpart, the men’s Voyou taps into the play in size — or should I say, oversize. The generous size allows for a bigger compartment, enough to even house a laptop to go. Pick the bag in its vintage black leather with cracked yellow accents; I think nothing says ‘cool’ more than a hint of rebellion.