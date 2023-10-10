Home > Fashion > Gucci Resort 2024: The Rush
Gucci Resort 2024: The Rush
Fashion

Gucci Resort 2024: The Rush

By: Kelly Lewi, Oct 10 2023 11:10 am

Gucci looks to the city streets as the predominant inspiration for its Resort 2024 collection. Baggy oversized silhouettes, striking neon hues and a plethora of sportswear are proofs that the house is injecting a fresh and youthful energy for the season ahead.

fashion gucci menswear resort 2024
written by.

Kelly Lewi
Writer
A young fashionista with a passion for dress up, Kelly mainly writes fashion stories on one hand with a cup of Americano on another. Armed with a degree in fashion media, she enjoys dabbling in art direction and content creation to create aesthetically pleasing visuals. On her off days, she is a part-time gamer and food adventurer with a particularly sweet tooth.
 
fashion style lifestyle
Gucci Resort 2024: The Rush
