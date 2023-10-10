Gucci Resort 2024: The Rush

Gucci looks to the city streets as the predominant inspiration for its Resort 2024 collection. Baggy oversized silhouettes, striking neon hues and a plethora of sportswear are proofs that the house is injecting a fresh and youthful energy for the season ahead.
written by.
Kelly Lewi
Writer
A young fashionista with a passion for dress up, Kelly mainly writes fashion stories on one hand with a cup of Americano on another. Armed with a degree in fashion media, she enjoys dabbling in art direction and content creation to create aesthetically pleasing visuals. On her off days, she is a part-time gamer and food adventurer with a particularly sweet tooth.
Subscribe to the magazineSubscribe Now
Most popular
View all Articles