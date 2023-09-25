In the ever-evolving world of fashion, some trends transcend time, while others like the old money aesthetic for men, stand as solid pillars of style. This unique phrase encapsulates a particular style, lifestyle and cultural mindset closely associated with the elite, specifically families who have inherited wealth passed down through generations. In contrast, new money represents those who have acquired their wealth more recently, often through quick entrepreneurial endeavours.

From a fashion perspective, new money often translates to flashy displays of wealth, excessive branding and a tendency to try too hard to make a statement. However, the old money aesthetic embraces a more restrained, refined and quietly affluent approach to fashion.

It’s also more vintage! Think of clothing that doesn’t scream your bank balance but rather whispers your impeccable taste—a style that can only be cultivated through practice and a nonchalant demeanour. Think of icons like David Beckham and George Clooney, who embody this timeless elegance so effortlessly.

So, in case you’re interested in finding out more about this trend and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe as well, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the old money aesthetic for men.

What is the old money aesthetic for men?

The old money aesthetic draws upon the concept of ‘quiet luxury‘, a trend often used interchangeably with it. This means that wearing excessively branded clothing is considered a social faux pas. Instead, the focus is on high-quality items like polo shirts for the summer or cable-knit sweaters for the winter, all in muted tones that exude sophistication.

However, old money in no way means having to dress boring. You can throw in an edgy twist to the mix, much like David Rose (played by Dan Levy) from Schitt’s Creek, who might have lost his fortune but never lost his understated sartorial flair. The key here is to play up with the fit and fabric rather than the logos and colours.

Speaking of fabric, there’s a preference for more natural fabrics like linen, silk and wool. Even for the fit, well-tailored clothing that reflects elegance is preferred.

As big fashion labels like Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren and Brunello Cucinelli champion this easy-on-the-eyes aesthetic, it’s clear that the trend is here to stay. So, if you find yourself infatuated with the idea of channelling the old money aesthetic, here’s how you can rock the trend without having to rob a bank.

How to create the best outfits channelling the old money aesthetic for men

Out with the jogging suits, sneakers and hoodies busy with oversized logos; in with a classic, discreet kind of chic inherited from a select few heirs who swear by understated and more cultured dressing. Here’s how you can build the perfect wardrobe that reeks of old money.

Focus on muted colours and classic patterns

When aiming for the timeless old money aesthetic for men, think of a colour palette that never goes out of style. Navy, grey, white, beige, olive and earthy tones are your best bets. After all, these colours exude sophistication. When it comes to prints or patterns, keep it simple and understated with stripes, plaids and checks in your wardrobe. If you still choose to incorporate patterns, make sure that the other elements of your outfit remain neutral to maintain balance and elegance.

Invest in these old money wardrobe staples

You don’t need a dozen bespoke suits to ace this trend. Just a few high-quality, well-fitted essentials can elevate your style game. Consider tailored trousers, dress shirts, polished shoes and timeless accessories like a classic wristwatch, nice long socks or a silk pocket square. For colder months, opt for cashmere or cable-knit sweaters, solid-coloured overcoats, grandad vests and a pair of quality boots.

Never compromise with the fit and fabric

Let’s talk fundamentals.

Your clothing should fit your body impeccably. No compromises here. So, seek out the finest materials your budget allows, such as linens, merino wool, Egyptian cotton, genuine leather and fine silk. The goal here is to find clothing that not only lasts but also enhances your style. When it comes to jeans, opt for a regular fit. A pair of dark blue jeans and a light-washed pair is a must-have item in every fashion-forward man’s wardrobe.

Always keep the branding subtle

Remember, the old money aesthetic isn’t about flaunting labels or conspicuous branding. So, embrace minimalism and prioritise quality over flashy logos. Subtle branding is the key to exuding class and refinement.

Be on the lookout for thrift shopping

Don’t overlook the treasure troves of thrifting and vintage shopping. These can be your best friends on your journey to timeless style. You’ll discover unique, high-quality pieces at a fraction of their original cost. Consider exploring E-commerce businesses, especially on platforms like Instagram, where there are vintage finds aplenty.

Get your grooming game on point

Sharp dressing is only part of the equation. Grooming also plays a pivotal role in looking… well… rich.

So, opt for classic, neatly styled haircuts and maintain your beard to keep it tidy and well-defined. Don’t neglect your skincare routine, gentlemen – good skin is imperative to give your confidence a boost.

Celebrity icons that exude old money

Here are top picks for male celebrities who embody the old money aesthetic to the T, embracing timeless fashion, immaculate grooming and undeniable charisma.

George Clooney

George Clooney, a paragon of understated elegance, often graces the public eye in tailored suits, favouring classic navy and charcoal hues. His clothing choices emphasise the importance of a good fit and high-quality fabrics. Clooney’s mastery also extends to casual wear, showcasing well-fitted jeans, polo shirts and tasteful accessories like aviator sunglasses and minimalist watches that exude old money aesthetic. His grooming remains consistently impeccable, with precisely groomed hair and beard, reflecting his commitment to staying sophisticated.

David Beckham

David Beckham, a global style icon, effortlessly merges old money elegance with modern flair.

His tailored suits, complemented by quality dress shirts and thoughtfully chosen ties, demonstrate his sartorial prowess. Beckham’s casual looks feature well-fitted chinos, polo shirts, turtlenecks and an array of tasteful accessories like scarves and clear glasses. His grooming game is also always on point, even when he is sporting a front quiff hairstyle.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper, People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2011, exudes timeless charm through his fashion choices, while his signature style is marked by its versatility and trendsetting appeal.

Cooper effortlessly pairs patterned shirts with suits, a bold departure from the usual solid colours seen on red carpets. His wardrobe boasts an array of jackets, from classic dark greens to timeless blacks, even embracing the casual elegance of suede. The singer-actor also fearlessly explores lighter-coloured suits, solidifying his status as a fashion icon who thrives on sartorial experimentation.

Ryan Reynolds

Next on our list of celebrity icons who encapsulate the mood of the old money aesthetic is Ryan Reynolds. The Hollywood actor gravitates towards simplicity, favouring classic three-piece suits and opulent black velvet tuxedos for evening and red-carpet events. For casual outings, Reynolds effortlessly layers earthy-hued bomber jackets over solid-coloured crew neck T-shirts. By adopting some of his style insights, you can elevate your wardrobe to luxury status, mirroring Reynolds’ enduring charm.

Christiano Ronaldo

Soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo seamlessly blends his personal style with the old money aesthetic. His wardrobe is replete with outerwear in solid colours, linen summer shorts and trousers, and dress shirts always styled with cufflinks. Ronaldo’s neatly trimmed short hair and clean-shaven face contribute to his image as the ultimate grooming icon both on and off the field.

Jonathan Bailey

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey’s style mirrors the aristocratic character he portrays on the show. From his thick earlocks and textured side-parted hairstyle to his power style moves including embracing matching shirt and tie combinations, Bailey exudes a regal and rich vibe. His personal style leans towards suit jackets with broad lapels, knitted polos, high-waisted tailored trousers and overcoats, all elegantly curated in muted hues that make him a true embodiment of royalty.

Clothing brands to swear by to channel the old-money aesthetic

Let’s explore some renowned brands that align with this timeless style. Here are a few classics to consider:

Jil Sander

Ralph Lauren

Brunello Cucinelli

Uniqlo

Tom Ford

Bottega Veneta

Zegna

Final Thoughts

Gentlemen, embodying the old money aesthetic isn’t about pretence or flaunting wealth. It’s about valuing quality, radiating subtle elegance and carrying yourself with an understated confidence that speaks volumes. Whether you’re stepping into a business meeting, heading out on a date or enjoying a casual day, our guide will help you channel the old money aesthetic to perfection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How to achieve the old money aesthetic with jeans?

To incorporate jeans into the old money aesthetic, men should opt for dark blue and light-washed pairs in a regular fit. Team them up with classic, high-quality items like tailored shirts, polo T-shirts, dress shoes and accessories like a timeless watch. Always go for long socks.

– What are some of the best colours for the old money aesthetic for men?

The old money aesthetic thrives on a timeless colour palette. Opt for muted tones such as navy, grey, white, beige, olive and earthy shades. These colours exude sophistication and align perfectly with the understated elegance of the style.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Jonathan Bailey)