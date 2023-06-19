Home > Fashion > Guides > Perfect Pairing: Jewellery That Defines A Modern Gent’s Good Taste
Perfect Pairing: Jewellery That Defines A Modern Gent’s Good Taste
Fashion

Perfect Pairing: Jewellery That Defines A Modern Gent’s Good Taste

By Daryll Alexius Yeo, Jun 19 2023 2:00 pm

While traditional codes of what was deemed as ‘masculine jewellery’ have been replaced with a more experimental zeitgeist, it’s the quietly confident pieces punctuating the simplest of outfits that shine.

Coco Crush large whitegold quilted motif ring, J12 Calibre 12.1 ceramic and steel 38 mm watch, Coco Crush necklace with quilted motif pendants in white gold and yellow gold respectively, Coco bracelets with quilted motif charms in yellow gold and white gold with diamond respectively, and Coco Crush small white-gold quilted motif ring, all Chanel

Think finely quilted Coco Crush motif rings and pendants at Chanel, to Hermès’ Chaine d’ancre Danae diamond-pavé rings and sculptural necklaces. These minimal-but-impactful frontiers have been playing to the gender fluidity narrative but whether you call it individualism, or a discerning appreciation of fine craftsmanship, it’s about a modern gent’s good taste.

Chaine d’ancre Danae ring (worn as ear cuff ), Chaine d’ancre Danae yellow-gold necklace, Slim d’Hermès Perpetual Calendar GM watch with rose-gold ase and ma Havana alligator strap, and Double Adage rose-gold ring with diamonds, all Hermès

Photography Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Hair + Makeup Marc Teng using Kevin Murphy and Boy De Chanel respectively; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim; Model Zsombor/Mannequin

chanel Hermes jewellery men's jewellery
written by.

Daryll Alexius Yeo
Perfect Pairing: Jewellery That Defines A Modern Gent’s Good Taste

Subscribe to the magazine

img Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.