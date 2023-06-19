While traditional codes of what was deemed as ‘masculine jewellery’ have been replaced with a more experimental zeitgeist, it’s the quietly confident pieces punctuating the simplest of outfits that shine.

Think finely quilted Coco Crush motif rings and pendants at Chanel, to Hermès’ Chaine d’ancre Danae diamond-pavé rings and sculptural necklaces. These minimal-but-impactful frontiers have been playing to the gender fluidity narrative but whether you call it individualism, or a discerning appreciation of fine craftsmanship, it’s about a modern gent’s good taste.

Photography Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Hair + Makeup Marc Teng using Kevin Murphy and Boy De Chanel respectively; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim; Model Zsombor/Mannequin