Rev up your skateboard and surf the wave of excitement because Stüssy, the California-based streetwear label, is back with a bang with its fall 2023 collection lookbook. Whether you are a fan of boardwalk vibes or catching waves, this collection is about to become your go-to aesthetic for the upcoming season.

With the lookbook shot against the backdrop of rugged mountains and swaying palm trees, Stüssy’s new collection captures the essence of California cool. Staying true to its roots, the brand once again brings us a range of effortlessly stylish knitwear, relaxed outerwear and bottoms that merge form with function.

Unveiling Stüssy’s fall 2023 collection

Stüssy’s latest fall collection features a standout ensemble that includes a jacket-and-pants combo boasting faded imagery, a knitted blue and black vest, sweatshirts adorned with dice graphics and a cream sweater highlighted by a bold green stripe. If vibrant gradients are your jam, you will love the electric patterns on one of their jumpers and the sleek ivory option donning the Stüssy Workgear emblem on its back.

Gear up for chilly adventures with a splash of edge – think GORE-TEX shell jackets in striking blue, textured zip-up hoodies for that urban look and a baseball-inspired jacket rocking dice imagery on its flipside. A daring purple-coloured puffer jacket is another piece that you may dig. In bottomwear, Stüssy’s new streetwear collection boasts cargo pants in fresh hues and light-wash denim jeans that are giving vintage. A checkered beanie and a teal trucker are a few accessories that will lend the perfect finishing touches to your street style.

The first batch of this cool collection will hit Stüssy’s online store and retail spots near you on August 18. Well, the fall breeze might be a tad cold, but you will be turning up the heat in these killer fits.

Stüssy joins forces with BornXRaised

Interestingly, Stüssy also teamed up with LA’s Born X Raised to unleash a limited-edition streetwear capsule earlier this month. This collab is a fusion of heritage, style and outright creativity, bringing forth a treasure trove of sportswear and everyday pieces. From tees that speak volumes to outerwear that demands attention, this collection has it all – even collectable items that will make your heart warm.

From Cali to Beijing: Stüssy’s expansion plans

Stüssy isn’t just stopping at fashion dominance; it’s spreading its cool aesthetic around the world. Earlier this year in July, the brand opened its doors to a fresh chapter in Beijing, joining the ranks of its Shanghai, Bangkok and Singapore outlets. The store’s design, courtesy of Perron-Roettinger, marries minimalism and sophistication with a blend of wood and marble textures. Light and dark come together in this fusion, creating a vibe that’s as intoxicating as the brand’s style.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Stüssy)