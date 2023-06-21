Originating from streets, exemplifying skateboarder and underground culture, streetwear became a movement that combined the worlds of fashion and culture. Though initially considered zeitgeist and a form of street-style practiced only by iconoclasts, cool and relaxed non-designer and affordable clothing ended up becoming a part of the luxury fashion collective, becoming one of the most popular and influential styles in recent years.

Building a Personal Streetwear Look

Characterised by its urban and edgy aesthetic, streetwear blends elements of casual wear, sportswear, and high fashion to create a unique and stylish look. Building a streetwear wardrobe can be an exciting albeit expensive endeavour, but the results are transformative: allowing you to express your unique style and stand out from the crowd. In order to define your personal identity via a stylish streetwear wardrobe, you need to understand the key elements to curating your own signature look. Contrary to the flamboyant designs and experimental couture, the key to “hype” is streetstyle aims that attracts attention in an understated yet aesthetic way. This is where Vestiaire Collective comes in.

Such is the transformative power of the fashion movement that, almost every other major luxury fashion house including Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Gucci has stepped into the world of streetwear by giving their own creative spin to this style. Furthermore, drop style launches, limited edition capsules and collaborations with brands such as Supreme, Off-White and A Bathing Ape have created a hype and a demand for their covetable streetwear pieces – this means that you are more likely to encounter scalpers and scammers from resellers and auction sites.

A brief history of Hype

Before diving headfirst into putting together your streetwear ensemble, it’s important to have a good understanding of what streetwear represents through its contemporary history. These are some names to remember: A Bathing Ape, or BAPE, is a leading Japanese streetwear label founded in 1993 by Japanese designer Nigo (the present artistic director of Kenzo). Nigo’s streetwear aesthetic was easily identified for its signature camouflage pattern and shark hoodies, its eclectic and bold in-your-face graphics and colourful prints. BAPE skyrocketed in the early 2000s when it was introduced to Pharrell Williams for whom the label’s vividness and flashiness was a perfect match to his personality. Is it any wonder that the world’s biggest luxury brand Louis Vuitton has not only collaborated with Nigo’s Human Made for special capsules, but that his biggest fan and style icon, Pharrell himself has also found himself taking over the portfolio of another Streetwear legend – Virgil Abloh of Off White.

With its progressive designs featuring typography, bold graphics, pop-culture references and cable ties, Off-White is a brand that has redefined streetwear and luxury by blurring the lines between both fashion cultures. Founded by the late designer Virgil Abloh, the Milan-based label enjoys a cult status that can be attributed to not just their designs but also its founder’s visionary outlook on what defines a luxurious streetwear staple.

Abloh first stepped into the world of streetwear with his brand Pyrex Vision which soon landed itself in controversies for repurposing and reselling Ralph Lauren shirts, steadily becoming popular for its creative and avant-garde take on classic designs, frequenting the Paris Fashion Week runways and even incorporating the streetwear aesthetic in workwear. Right up till his passing Abloh headed the Louis Vuitton menswear division 2018 enhancing his Off-White’s hype.

Luxury streetwear made approachable – Vestiaire Collective

With a catalogue of over 12,000 luxury, fashion and designer brands, from the big names to the lesser-known gems, 25,000 new items are submitted by a community of passionate fashionistas each week, enabling buyers to search over 3,500 coveted and must have fashion pieces each day, making Vestiaire Collective a fashionista’s go-to site for an exciting unique shopping experience when putting together an ensemble of daily streetwear looks. The Vestiaire Collective model is unique due to curated catalogue of desirable items, that​are expertly checked to ensure their quality and authenticity, significantly reducing the headaches of putting together your next look.

What to Buy: Key Elements of a Streetwear Wardrobe

Statement Sneakers: Sneakers are a crucial part of any streetwear look. The key highlights of statement sneakers are unique colourways, collaborations, or limited edition releases to make or break a head turning ensemble. Augustman’s pick from Vestiaire: sacai x KAWS Nike Blazer Low Purple Dusk

Graphic T-Shirts: Graphic t-shirts are a staple in streetwear. Look for t-shirts with eye-catching designs, logos, or slogans that resonate with your personality. Vintage band tees, street art-inspired prints, and iconic brand logos are all great options. Augustman’s pick from Vestiaire: Alexander mcQueen t-shirt

Hoodies and Sweatshirts: Hoodies and sweatshirts are comfortable and effortlessly cool. Opt for oversized styles with minimalistic designs or bold logos. Hoodies in neutral colours like black, white, and gray can be easily paired with other pieces in your wardrobe. Augustman’s pick from Vestiaire: Fendace sweatshirt

Streetwear Brands: Streetwear is heavily influenced by specific brands that have made a mark in the industry. Some popular streetwear brands include Supreme, Off-White, Palace, and Bape. Explore these brands to find unique and iconic pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe. Augustman’s pick from Vestiaire: AAPE by A Bathing Ape Silhouette Shirt

Outerwear: To complete your streetwear look, invest in stylish outerwear options such as bomber jackets, denim jackets, or parkas. These pieces not only add an extra layer of warmth but also enhance the overall aesthetic of your outfit. Augustman’s pick from Vestiaire: Louis Vuitton Wool Blazer

Accessories: Accessories play a significant role in streetwear, allowing you to elevate your look. Consider adding items such as caps, beanies, backpacks, and crossbody bags to complement your outfits. Accessories can provide a finishing touch and tie your streetwear ensemble together. Augustman’s pick from Vestiaire: Bottega Veneta Casette leather crossbody bag