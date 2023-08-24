As the love for vintage fashion makes its comeback, there hasn’t been a better time to shop pre-loved. Better yet, when shopping second-hand is also significantly better for the environment. And if you need more reasons to shop consciously, as well as inspiration to build your dream vintage wardrobe, Vestiaire Collective is the perfect place to start.

It’s no secret that the fashion resale market is exploding today, and Vestiaire Collective is at the forefront of this boom, with over 25,000 new fashion items listed every day. From humble beginnings in a small Paris apartment to now having offices across the globe – including one in Singapore – the pre-loved fashion platform has galvanised the sustainable fashion movement worldwide, prompting even the most discerning of style-setters to rethink their purchasing choices at every step of the way.

The good news is that shopping resale is just as exciting as shopping for a new luxury bag or pair of shoes first-hand, with the added thrill of being much better for the environment. The environmental impact of manufacturing fashion goods – especially during the production process– is major, from water consumption and pollution to the use of fertilisers, pesticides, and chemical treatments. Add to that the energy consumption and greenhouse gases, and it’s safe to say that the carbon footprint involved in your new purchase isn’t limited to car rides to the mall.

In the latest Impact Report by Vestiaire Collective, purchasing pre-loved on the platform reduces your environmental impact by 10 times, making it one of the chic-est ways you can do your part for the planet.

Another benefit of buying vintage – besides the obvious style factor – is that it also prolongs the lifespan of an item. For example, buying a pre-loved dress extends its lifespan by 2.2 years, which not only means that it isn’t prematurely disposed of, but also that its carbon and water footprint reduces by a whopping 73%.

Vintage fashion might’ve been a trend in 2022, but it’s become a lifestyle in 2023. As the obsession with ‘90s Jean Paul Gaultier and Tom Ford-era continues to pick up momentum, it’s clear that vintage fashion is (ironically) once again new. Which is why Vestiaire Collective’s Archive Collection couldn’t have come at a better time. The exceptional collection will showcase more than 80 never-worn museum-worthy pieces from iconic names like the aforementioned JPG, as well as Hermès and Maison Margiela.

If you can’t wait to dive into the world of vintage fashion from the comfort of your couch, read on for our picks of the best vintage pieces to cop on Vestiaire Collective today.