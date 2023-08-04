Home > Fashion > Jimin of BTS Stars in Tiffany & Co New Lock Campaign
Jimin of BTS Stars in Tiffany & Co New Lock Campaign
Fashion

Jimin of BTS Stars in Tiffany & Co New Lock Campaign

By: Amos Chin, Aug 4 2023 5:08 pm

Jimin joins other Tiffany & Co ambassadors like Blackpink’s Rosé, Nancy Arjram, and Florence Pugh in the brand’s new lock campaign.

On the first of August, Tiffany & Co dropped a new campaign to introduce the expansion of the Tiffany Lock collection, showcasing an array of new pendants, rings, earrings, and bracelets in various colourways and styles. To help spotlight the expansion, the American luxury jewelry enlisted its ambassadors for the campaign; ROSÉ of BLACKPINK, Jimin of BTS, singer Nancy Ajram, and actress Florence Pugh donned the newest Lock designs for the stills. 

“We are excited to showcase the new expressions of the Tiffany Lock motif,” says Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co. “Our House Ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837.”

Drawing inspiration from a centuries-old Tiffany Archives padlock, the new designs beautifully honour the Lock motif’s timeless significance as a symbol of love and unbreakable bonds while paying homage to the jeweler’s illustrious heritage. The pieces boast sleek silhouettes and feature Tiffany’s legendary diamonds, offering customers a choice of 18k white, yellow, and rose gold, with options for full pavé diamonds, half pavé diamonds, or an all-metal style. Moreover, the collection includes a brand-new Lock bracelet crafted in 18k white gold, elegantly combining half pavé diamonds and half baguette diamonds.

With Jimin and other esteemed ambassadors at the forefront, Tiffany & Co’s new Lock campaign exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to capturing the essence of love and beauty through exceptional jewelry designs.

BLACKPINK Rosé BTS Florence Pugh Jimin Nancy Ajram Tiffany & Co
written by.

Amos Chin
Senior Writer (Print & Digital)
Fashion and beauty enthusiast, Amos covers the style and grooming beats within his title and occasionally handles the styling and art direction of sundry advertorials. Powered by a visual communication degree, a diploma in fashion, and years of experience in content strategising, the Gen Z knows a thing or two about producing intriguing content. Work aside, he really enjoys talking about true crime stories and tattoos (he has a couple of them).
 
fashion Culture style Beauty grooming
Jimin of BTS Stars in Tiffany & Co New Lock Campaign

Subscribe to the magazine

img Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.