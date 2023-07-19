Earlier this year, it was announced that BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, had joined CELINE as its brand ambassador. The K-pop star kicked off the partnership with a cover shoot with Elle Korea, donned in CELINE. With an impeccable style, charisma, and immense presence, it was a matter of time before another fashion Maison sought to collaborate with him. True enough, Cartier swiftly followed suit – introducing the Korean heartthrob as its newest ambassador and face of its latest Panthère de Cartier campaign today.

“When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V,” professes D’Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier. “He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him.”

Sharing the same creative spirit and magnetic gaze with the panther (an emblematic animal of the Maison), V couldn’t be a better ambassador to wear the Panthère de Cartier jewellery creations. “V follows his trajectory with the same determination as the panther. A free spirit, both author and composer, he magnetises an entire generation as a soloist and member of the group BTS,” Cartier highlights in a press release.

It is also this radiance, coupled with great elegance, that naturally connects him to the panther community, a family of strong personalities united by the same instinct.

(Images: Kim Tae Hyung / V for Cartier)