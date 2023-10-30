LOEWE Introduces their Newest Collaboration with On: the Cloudtilt

LOEWE paves the way for AI in the wellness industry in a new collaboration with On: the Cloudtilt, a groundbreaking computer-generated smart shoe style.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly emerged as a transformative catalyst across diverse industries, and the wellness sector stands as a prime example. This amalgamation of AI and the wellness industry marks the advent of a new era characterised by tailored, data-driven approaches to health and lifestyle management. In a parallel development, purveyors of sportswear have deftly used AI’s potential to craft exceptional accessories and apparel, enhancing consumers’ fitness experiences. An embodiment of this collaboration is the Cloudtilt, a synergistic creation born from the partnership between LOEWE and the Swiss athletic brand On.

“A lifestyle shoe made to move, the Cloudtilt blends meticulous design with Swiss engineering, continuing the brands’ shared exploration of craft and technology,” LOEWE highlights. “The shoe’s all-new silhouette features sequentially collapsing Clouds that adapt to the wearer’s movement for seamless weight transfer from heel to toe.”

Drawing inspiration from the limitless possibilities of movement, the Cloudtilt stands out as the inaugural shoe in On’s lifestyle range to integrate CloudTec Phase, a midsole technology generated by computer algorithms. This innovation delivers heightened cushioning with fewer components than conventional running shoes. Meticulously honed through Finite Element Analysis software simulating the stress on legs and feet during walking, the Cloudtilt ensures a smooth and exceptionally lightweight experience, promising comfort with every stride. Complementing this, the outer sole, crafted from EVA foam, strategically reinforces high-wear areas, providing a soft landing for the wearer.

The Cloudtilt’s design features a knitted sock construction, quick-fastening speed laces, and collaborative branding between LOEWE and On, resulting in a sleek and streamlined aesthetic that pays homage to LOEWE’s understated and modish design ethos. As a sustainable touch, the engineered mesh upper is composed of 99% recycled polyester, underlining the Cloudtilt’s contribution to the ongoing commitment of LOEWE and On to performance and sustainability.

The launch of the Cloudtilt unfolds in two stages. The initial series, available in stores, encompasses a colour palette that includes All White, All Black, Lime Green, Khaki Green, Forever Blue, Purple Rose and All Navy. Subsequently, the second drop, scheduled for January 2024, introduces Sand, Wild Rose, Slate Grey and Beet Red into the mix, offering a diverse range of choices for both runners and fashion enthusiasts alike.

(Images: LOEWE x On: the Cloudtilt)