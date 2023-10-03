Loro Piana Intermixed the Formal with the Informal for Fall Winter 2023

The Loro Piana man is an arbiter elegantiarum; he enjoys the quintessence of luxury and en plain air enjoyment, in contact with nature or within the metropolitan landscape. For Fall Winter 2023, Loro Piana is honouring the discerning man by producing a series of looks active in spirit yet beautiful in the most understated way, at once informally formal and formally informal.

Such a far-roaming mindset this season informs a journey across the homelands of the key fibres that reside at the core of Loro Piana’s expertise. The collection swings across colours and atmospheres, moving from Peru to New Zealand, from Australia to Mongolia, while expressing the richness in heritage and material innovation that is unique to Loro Piana as a purveyor of superlative textiles, echoing a sense of unscripted refinement.

Here, silhouettes exude a gentle fluidity, embracing loose volumes that naturally complement the body’s every motion. The collection seamlessly interweaves the relaxed grace of tailored single- and double-breasted blazers with the pristine elegance of peacoats and the meticulous craftsmanship of bombers and active blousons. Notably, the oversized Horsey jacket takes the spotlight, while practicality finds expression in shirt jackets and CashDenim outerwear.

This aura of nonchalant elegance extends luxuriously to the knitwear offerings, ranging from delicate, weightless styles to cosy, chunky jumpers.

The collection unfolds like an imaginary voyage across continents, mirroring the transition from the serene blues and greens of the Peruvian sky to the earthy tones of New Zealand’s landscapes. Wool outerwear with depth and dimension gives way to padded jackets and semi-formal carcoats as the journey progresses.

The expedition continues to the vast terrains of Australia, where utilitarian technical outerwear is seamlessly paired with knits and jackets in warm, desert-inspired hues. Shearling pieces in rich shades of red ochre and natural beige evoke a sense of connection with the land. The final destination, Mongolia, witnesses the convergence of chevron weaves with opulent Cashfur and mixed shearlings, resulting in layered, opulent outerwear designed to brave the harshest of winters. Completing this captivating journey are robust loafers, scarves and wool caps that perfectly accentuate each stage of exploration.

In a harmonious blend of timeless shades such as Midnight Garden, Powder Grey, Dark Pine Green and Brown Antelope, highlighted by delicate accents of Nougat and Pecan, this collection showcases the Maison’s excellence and expertise in bringing a delightful dance of craftsmanship and movement alive.

(Images: Loro Piana Fall Winter 2023)