The Louis Vuitton Taurillon Monogram and Monogram Macassar collections welcome bold, seasonal iterations for Summer 2023.

Launched last year in honour of Virgil Abloh, the Taurillon Monogram and Monogram Macassar accessories lines are built on the late designer’s foundation and colourful vision. This year, the tribute continues. Here, the Taurillon Monogram collection comes in embossed leather and takes the form of key shapes like the Christopher backpack, the slim Sac Plat mini, and the Keepall 25 — all appearing in fresh, summery shades of electric Racing Blue and sophisticated urbane Mineral Gray, with contrasting hardware in matte black or palladium silver, respectively.

Within the travel essential range, pocket organisers and wallets are accompanied by the iconic Horizon rolling luggage and a Dopp Kit bag (also available in saturated, summery Racing Blue) – topping off the Taurillon Monogram series.

Meanwhile, vibrancy manifests itself through must-have Monogram Macassar pieces. Trimmed with exuberant Radiant Sun yellow leather that amps up the contrast, Christopher backpack, Keepall, and S-Lock messenger bag in the Maison’s signature Monogram canvas conjure a playful appeal. The Horizon and other travel favourites alongside a selection of small leather goods are also available in Monogram Macassar with Radiant Sun accents.

Launching in-stores and online this month, these collections will also introduce a new silhouette: the Soft Polochon bag, a roomy, cylindrical shape with two removable straps, one a woven shoulder strap and the other a handle in yellow leather, that lend the style versatility.

(Images: Louis Vuitton Summer 2023: Taurillon Monogram Monogram Macassar)