Marco Bizzarri to Exit Gucci

By: Amos Chin, Jul 19 2023 12:29 pm

Gucci’s CEO and longtime president, Marco Bizzarri, will be leaving Kering Group on September 23rd

Kering Group, the conglomerate behind fashion houses like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta, announced Tuesday that CEO and longtime president of Gucci Marco Bizzarri will leave the company on 23 September, coinciding with Sabato De Sarno‘s debut show for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week. 

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 25: Marco Bizzarri attends the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 pink carpet during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

A key member of the Kering leadership Group for 18 years, Bizzarri “has masterminded the execution of Gucci’s outstanding growth strategy since 2015, following successful assignments at other Kering Group entities,” mentions the press release. François-Henri Pinault, Kering chairman and CEO added, “I want to thank Marco for his spectacular contribution to the success of Gucci and of Kering, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

This departure marks a series of restructuring moves within the luxury conglomerate, accompanied by several promotions aimed at reinforcing stewardship of its fashion houses. Francesca Bellettini, CEO and President of Yves Saint Laurent, has been appointed Kering Deputy CEO. In this expanded role, she will be responsible for guiding the group houses through their next phases of growth, in addition to her current position. The press release emphasised that all brand CEOs will report to Bellettini, making her one of the most influential women in luxury fashion. 

Jean-François Palus, currently Kering Group Managing Director, will assume a new role: acting President and CEO of Gucci, taking over Bizzarri’s responsibilities like strengthening the brand’s teams and operations. Relinquishing his position on the Board of Directors of Kering, Palus will relocate to Milan. Lastly, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix takes the role of Kering Deputy CEO, in charge of operations and finance, heading all group corporate functions and is responsible for enhancing efficiency and accountability. 

Pinault stated that these changes are essential for establishing “a more robust organisation capable of fully capitalising on the growth of the global luxury market”. He expressed confidence that the announced changes will pave the way for Kering’s long-term success and profitable growth.

(Header Image: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Thumbnail: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

