Ever wondered what would it be like to attend the Milan Fashion Week, one of the most prestigious events in the world of fashion? Well, thanks to Diesel, you can turn your imagination into reality. The brand’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 show at the Milan Fashion Week will be open to the public and you can now score tickets to witness Creative Director Glenn Marten’s magic on the runway.

The #DieselFW23 runway show in Milan was set around an avalanche of 200,000 Durex condom boxes promoting a culture of safe sex and sex positivity. #GlennMartens calls the collection “More condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong and playful.” pic.twitter.com/HtmpGFqcNQ — Diesel (@DIESEL) February 24, 2023

Scheduled for September 20, Diesel is all set to showcase its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The upcoming show will also mark the second time the Italian brand will open its runway event to the public after doing the same the previous year. This move was planned to foster inclusivity in the fashion industry and extend the reach of the shows to a broader audience.

The previous year’s show attracted around 5,000 attendees who had the opportunity to not only witness the latest collection but also admire a remarkable sculpture that earned a Guinness World Record for being the largest inflatable artwork ever created.

So, if you are excited about attending this year’s show, here’s how you can bag tickets for Diesel’s show at the Milan Fashion Week 2024.

How to score 2024 Milan Fashion Week tickets for Diesel’s show

Fashion enthusiasts can secure 2024 Milan Fashion Week tickets for Diesel’s show through an online registration process starting from September 6 that will be available on the brand’s official website. The allocation of tickets will follow a first-come-first-serve approach, so it’s advisable to act promptly. For those unable to obtain tickets, all is not lost. The show will be live-streamed on Diesel’s digital and social media channels, which means you can partake in the event and enjoy the spectacle from anywhere in the world.

Last year, Martens expressed his motivation behind making Diesel’s runway shows more accessible to the general public by saying,

“I wanted to open Diesel up to the public, for people who may never have been to a fashion show before. They deserve a spectacle… It’s what I believe about fashion and the state of mind — everybody can be part of Diesel.”

While the specifics of Martens’ plans for this year’s Diesel Spring 2024 runway show have not been revealed, there is a possibility that he may surprise the audience with another remarkable art installation. For example, Diesel installed a backdrop made from 200,000 Durex condoms in February for their Fall/Winter 2024 showcase, which as expected, got everyone talking. Similarly, we can expect something unique and over-the-top from the brand at the upcoming 2024 Milan Fashion Week, especially since it has managed to stay true to its Y2K aesthetic.

What are the dates for Milan Fashion Week 2024?

The Spring/Summer season of the Milan Fashion Week 2024 will commence on September 19 and will continue till September 25. Showcases are expected from regular staples like Versace, Fendi, Zegna, Diesel, Gucci, Prada, Emporio Armani, Valentino, Bottega Veneta and others.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Diesel)