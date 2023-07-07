Paco Rabanne Rebrands, Now Known as Rabanne

The Paco Rabanne rebrands itself, changing its name to Rabanne. To accompany this undertaking, the Maison enters a new territory with the launch of its first-ever makeup collection.

On the eve of its 60th anniversary, Paco Rabanne transformed into Rabanne, adopting a simplified name. This change marks a significant milestone for the Maison as it commemorates a decade of remarkable growth and sets its sight on shaping a fresh future uniting fashion and beauty. Additionally, the rebrand includes the launch of its first-ever makeup collection led by Diane Kendal, who has been appointed Global Beauty Creative Director for Rabanne Beauty.

Besides the foray into the world of beauty, the brand’s revitalisation sees a striking new visual identity and logo, paying homage to Monsieur Rabanne’s avant-garde legacy while honouring the brand’s heritage. Here, the audacious new typography draws inspiration from the Maison’s inaugural fragrance, Calandre, launched in 1969, and takes cues from its archives. With this revamped visual identity, the brand embraces a more refined signature, characterised by the sleek silhouette of the “R” monogram, symbolising a confident and contemporary minimalism as the brand embarks on a new chapter. Furthermore, the logo adopts lowercase letters, embodying a “disruptive and rule-breaking approach,” the brand highlights.

Over the next 12 months, these fresh designs will gradually appear, establishing the Maison’s position as a luxury global powerhouse. From logos and campaigns to packaging and retail locations, they will merge the realms of fashion and beauty under a unified approach that is inherently creative, inclusive, and innovative.

