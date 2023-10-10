Ralph Lauren’s Lucky RL 888

If you had strolled The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands just last week, you might had caught sight of a new pop-up bearing the metallic RL monogram against a shiny, brass Ralph Lauren logomania back drop. A first of its kind in the Asia Pacific, the pop-up is here to stay for the month to celebrate the brand’s newest collection, the RL 888, an icon that encapsulates the distinct style and expert techniques of the house.

The RL 888 collection features defined angles and dramatic curvature, inspired by the iconic architecture of New York City. Its clean calfskin and sleek design exudes a class that lasts through time and trends. No two bag is the exact same either; each piece individually crafted by the skilled artisans of Florence, Italy, a country famous for its craftsmanship. For the ones with a vision, Ralph Lauren is able to craft the RL 888 of your dreams, offering made-to-order designs in an array of exotic fabrications.

Our spotlight falls onto the crossbody Box Calfskin. Available in four shades of the calfskin and two different hardware — gold and silver — to choose from, the crossbody is a versatile piece for any occasion, with the right amount of space to carry all your essentials to go. Our pick? The warm mahogany tone with silver hardware.

The RL 888 pop-up will be opened until the 22 October at the Grand Colonnade South, Level 1, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The pop-up will also showcase a curated selection of key pieces from the Purple Label and Ralph Lauren Collection apparel and accessories.