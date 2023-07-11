Ken-Ergy! Decoding Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Red Carpet Looks

While everyone is hyped for Margot Robbie channelling her inner Barbie, Ryan Gosling has left no crumbs behind and fully embraced his ‘Ken-ergy’. The actor, who is playing the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s new movie, has been colour-coordinating his co-star with pretty pastel and pink shades for the film’s promotions.

At Barbie’s world premiere, Gosling decided to show the world how to suit up with a ‘power pink’ shade. He opted for a monochrome look – a head-to-toe pastel pink suit by Gucci. The actor enhanced the ensemble by adding a delicate pink shirt underneath his impeccably fitted suit. He completed the outfit with cream-coloured oxford shoes and his usual blond hair instead of the platinum Ken-inspired shade.

The best part about this look? He was completely in Ken mode! He even wore a necklace with an ‘E’ pendant, in Barbie font, as an ode to his partner Eva Mendes. Fans went into a frenzy when they spotted Gosling’s pendant, with many stating that he was imbuing peak ‘Ken-ergy’!

Apart from his iconic premiere ensemble which perfected a monochrome look, the actor has been brining his fashion A-game with the rest of his Barbie promotions outfits. So, without further ado, let us take a look at some of Gosling’s iconic fashion moments on the Barbie promotion tour.

A round-up of Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ movie promotions outfits

Gosling’s long-time stylist Mark Avery is responsible for all of the actor’s looks for the Barbie press and promotion tour. Here’s decoding our Ken’s style.

Barbie Canadian Press Day in Toronto

Af first glance, it might look like Gosling ditched the pink wave with this outfit for the Barbie Canadian Press Day in Toronto. However, the actor managed to incorporate pink in a subtle yet effective manner. He flaunted Ken’s favourite pastel blue shade with his suit and flawlessly complemented it with a light-pink shirt. The look was completed with classic Gucci loafers in a light blue shade.

Los Angeles press junket

Matching Los Angeles’s sunny vibe and weather, Gosling blended in easily for the Barbie Press Junket in a casual laid-back look. He wore a classic white tank top that was layered with a breezy knit cardigan and paired with black denim. Completing the ensemble, the actor paired brown combat boots. This look proved that even relaxed fits bring out the best style elements.

At a fan event in Mexico City, Gosling scrapped off pink entirely and added hints of Ken to his look on the red carpet. He opted for a pastel yellow suit, paired with a white round t-shirt and black loafers. This colour might not be anyone’s first choice but it went well with Robbie’s Barbie pink dress.

Here, Gosling started off by showing how the Barbiecore aesthetic is done at the Warner Brothers Pictures red carpet event during CinemaCon 2023. He donned a pink bomber jacket, made of suede and corduroy, along with a white t-shirt featuring director Greta Geriwg’s name in the iconic Barbie font. To balance the outfit, he opted for slim-fit brown jeans that brought out life to the fit.

Barbie movie debuts Ken’s new soundtrack ahead of its release

Get ready to hear Ryan Gosling sing! Yes, you read it right. Ahead of the Barbie movie’s release, Warner Bros. has released new music where we witness Gosling’s character Ken sing his theme song ‘I’m Just Ken‘.

The song captures the perfect essence of the power ballad, with Ken struggling internally as he grapples with always being second to Barbie and contemplates the meaning of his life without her. The video also showcases an emotional Ken singing his heart out, including scenes of him shirtless, shedding tears and displaying vulnerability. It also features multiple Kens, including Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa, joining Gosling’s Ken on a journey as they follow him as he passionately performs the song.

Heard everyone was feelin’ the Ken-rgy ✨#BarbieTheMovie – only in theaters July 21. Tickets on sale now! pic.twitter.com/uOH6dBUhN7 — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 10, 2023

‘I’m Just Ken’ is the latest addition to the official Barbie soundtrack, which features other renowned artists like Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. Additionally, Mark Ronson, the producer of the soundtrack, revealed during the Barbie world premiere that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash contributed to Gosling’s record. The upcoming soundtrack titled Barbie The Album will include tracks by a diverse range of artists such as Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kaliii, Ava Max, Haim, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi, Khalid, Gayle and many others.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Mark Avery and Barbie The Movie)