Stone Island’s Poly Strata Ice Jacket is Icy

Stone Island unveils the Poly Strata Ice Jacket, an outerwear that sees double — literally. Though not the first time the brand has explored heat-sensitive garment, the jacket is an evolution in its technology since its introduction in 1989. The outer shell of the jacket is thermosensitive, allowing it to change colours depending on the temperature of the external environment thanks to the presence of reactive pigments. The molecules of the pigments are micro-encapsulated within the two layers of bonded polyurethane, allowing for a seamless colour shift while the jacket keeps one warm.

For such a chromatic-heavy garment, it is only apt that Stone Island designed the Poly Strata Ice Jacket with a more sleek and futuristic design, letting the hues take the central stage on the padded canvas. Focusing more on its performance in the face of uncertain environmental turbulences. The jacket is constructed and assembled through ultrasonic stitching, reinforced with internal taping. The inner hooded jacket is detachable, made of extremely light nylon (weighing at a shocking 26g per square meter) that ensures comfort without the baggage. Aiming for that seamless look, the garment is designed with hidden zippers, only sporting the snap button closures on the shell of the jacket.

Our pick is the jacket in Stucco — the white to pink colour gradient just makes the visual impact for us, making its way into our annual 2023 Awesome List. In the midst of a snowy landscape as you ski down the hills, the vibrant satin-like pink will surely turn heads and attention. At the very least, you know you will be spotted easily if you ever take a tumble.