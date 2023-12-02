Suiting Up the Giorgio Armani Way

When it comes to embodying sophistication, I always believe in “wear the clothes, not let the clothes wear you.” There is a sort of silent opulence that comes with donning clothes that fit just right, a quiet cue of ‘this item is made just for me’. Especially when it comes to the classics — say, a suit. Sure, a baggy blazer with exaggerated shoulder pads gives the ease of New York nonchalance, but the perfectly tailored suit has the air of an Italian gent, enjoying an aromatic drag from his cigar with a glass of red wine on a quiet evening. In short, the perfect suit is worn by the Armani men.

If there is something Italians boast aside from their fine wine and dine, it will be their exquisite artistry in tailoring the finest wardrobe classics. Understanding the importance of understated luxury, Giorgio Armani has long introduced their Made to Measure service. Think of it as akin to getting a haircut. Not all hair styles suit everyone; it all depends on your facial structure, proportion, even down to your daily habits and styling tendencies. The same goes for Giorgio Armani’s Made to Measure. No suit is ever the same, each tailored specifically for a different client.

The service ensures that each client is guided every step of the way, a journey to witness the house’s craftsmanship from start to finish. A customer gets the final say in every step of the way, of course with the guidance of Armani’s highly skilled tailors. Every minute detail is customisable to the client’s liking: fabric choices, pocket positioning, types of lapel, pleated waistband on the trousers. Whether you lean closer to the contemporary Kingsman style, or you prefer the timeless, traditional suave of the Peaky Blinders, the house is set to craft your ultimate suit.

Whilst this service is not new to Singapore, the brand is welcoming their in-house tailor from Milan to provide the ultimate experience right in the heart of the city. Located in the brand new Ngee Ann City branch of Giorgio Armani, the tailor will be paying a visit from the 8th to 10th December, promising an experience that amounts to the pinnacle of men’s luxury fashion.