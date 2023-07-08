Home > Fashion > Summit Icons: Berluti Drops the First Chapter of its Fall Winter 2023 Collection dubbed The Great Escape
By: Amos Chin, Jul 8 2023

Quiet luxury triumphs over ostentatious loud prints in the modern age, where real luxury is defined by time, ease, and essentiality. These values are evident in the Berluti Fall Winter 2023 collection, aptly named The Great Escape, which will be unveiled in four chapters throughout the season. The series takes a refined approach to contemporary dressing, capturing the essence of timeless wardrobe staples in its first release, Summit Icons. With a persistently bold disposition, this collection elevates classic pieces such as perfectos, chore jackets, and track pants by using luxurious materials like silk jerseys and new high-quality leathers. Among the standout pieces is a version featuring Berluti’s iconic Scritto motif embossed on the leather. These garments exude both sprezzatura and sportiness, showcasing Berluti’s expertise and attention to detail.

The colour palette of Summit Icons pays homage to Berluti’s renowned shoemaking legacy, with shades of blues and greens named Indigo Denim and Opuntia, respectively, reminiscent of the brand’s signature patina.

Additionally, in celebration of Berluti’s origins as a shoe purveyor, this release introduces a new lightweight Trainer sneaker. Inspired by a 1960s sports classic, the Trainer is crafted with supple leather and suede, featuring a textured rubber sole for added comfort and style. It perfectly complements the collection, adding a touch of versatility and sophistication to the overall aesthetic.

With The Great Escape, Berluti showcases its commitment to quiet luxury and the pursuit of refined elegance, setting new standards for contemporary fashion and redefining what it means to experience true luxury in the modern era.

(Images: Berluti / Summit Icons)

Amos Chin
Senior Writer (Print & Digital)
Fashion and beauty enthusiast, Amos covers the style and grooming beats within his title and occasionally handles the styling and art direction of sundry advertorials. Powered by a visual communication degree, a diploma in fashion, and years of experience in content strategising, the Gen Z knows a thing or two about producing intriguing content. Work aside, he really enjoys talking about true crime stories and tattoos (he has a couple of them).
 
