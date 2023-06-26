Beginning his career after university as an editor for a magazine publishing company, Takahiro Kinoshita was a member of the editorial team for Men’s Club, an associate editor for Brutus, and later the editor-in-chief of Popeye.

Drawing on his nearly 30 years of experience as magazine editor, Kinoshita changed career to join Fast Retailing, using his extensive media experience to unify the many types of communication from Uniqlo and thereby convey brand and product messages to customers all around the world.

In August 2019, he launched LifeWear, a semi-annual in-house brand publication, while continuing to oversee branding, marketing and creative design for apparel. LifeWear is a free publication that conveys the brand’s namesake philosophy of making the everyday lives of people richer and more comfortable.

The theme of Issue 08 for Spring/Summer is “The Art of Everyday Life”, a rediscovery of the relationship between clothes and life; presenting Spring/Summer stylings with “art” in the sense of a creative endeavour, as well as the qualities and skills that allow us to live each day positively.

What are your perspectives on the relationship between art and fashion?

Fashion is more colourful and extravagant because it’s not just an art, but it also speaks to your inner self. When Uniqlo works with artists to create new garments, it really brings smiles to people and so it creates a big impact.

You have over 25 years’ experience in publishing and now you’re the Creative Director. So what is the most interesting insight you have about our industry, and menswear?

Fashion as a cycle in men’s fashion compared to women’s fashion is easier to identify. When I was young, American casual was in vogue and after that, designer brands like Yohji Yamamoto rose up and then after that, we went back to more traditional clothing; men’s fashion comes in very identifiable waves which makes trend spotting easier, but it also makes disruption more exceptional when it happens.

How do you choose when working with different contributors around the world?

I usually know them, or they’re referred to me by people who already know them. I like to contact magazine editors from around the world and for the most recent issue of LifeWear magazine, we had collaborators from Spain and Australia and I think it’s fantastic to work with people from around the world because they add to the colour of our perspectives. I’ve worked with fashion editors from France and they’re really interesting because they featured American casual with a very aesthetic.

With the latest menswear trends, it’s getting more and more difficult to incorporate daily ensembles with the maximalist aesthetics like Gucci and more minimalist garments. How can men combine these two extremes?

I spoke about normcore earlier and it feels like we are in that cycle again. Whether something is maximalist or minimalist, I feel that for menswear, traditionalism is a style that is always the base. But when you talk about daily wear, simple styles are things that people are looking for.

Do you think suits will make a comeback?

I don’t think there will ever come a time again where every man will wear a suit, but I think that certain people will stand out because they have embraced suit wearing again.

A magazine is a very visual medium, so I was wondering if there are any creatives or photographers who inspire you in this process?

I was in New York where I attended many art exhibitions and one particular 90-year-old painter was especially inspiring. These artists often appear directly in the magazine, but everything I see accumulates in my mind which I eventually use as inspiration to create a magazine.

What are your thoughts on the Singapore fashion scene and how does this affect what appears in the stores?

Singaporean retailers tend to lean towards simple outfits thinking they’re the most commercial and sellable. Looking at the numbers, the best-selling items are the Heattech and down jacket items so it was really surprising for me to discover that Autumn/Winter clothing sell really well in Singapore, and I think it’s because Singaporeans like to travel to colder regions and so use that opportunity to dress up. Air conditioning in Singapore is really cold also!

As a tastemaker, first as an Editor and now as a Creative Director, what responsibility do you feel towards readers of the magazine and then as a creative director to the consumers?

Customers are my readers and readers often become my customers, so they’re linked. It goes beyond what consumers want but also presenting a view of fashion that you think you can nudge them towards. We are essentially predicting and forecasting, so it’s a mix of designing with them in mind and designing with your insight in the hopes that they can see your point of view. The consumers then react to that. At Uniqlo, they start from researching what the customers want and that is different from the design process at other fashion brands.

Running a magazine takes up a lot of resources, why does Uniqlo think it’s important to have a proper magazine compared to what others do like visual editorials online?

We believe that magazines still possess the appeal that draws people [and] that’s why we spend a lot on this. We are also getting good response where people themselves are interested in the magazine project itself and interview us about the publication, and so we are finding it’s meaningful from a communications standpoint to keep doing this. It costs about the same amount creating a magazine as it does a regular commercial and because not many companies are willing to do a paper-based magazine, we will do that.

Which item in menswear do you feel men should spend a bit more money on?

Shoes, watches and glasses. Choose something more high end in those categories because they’re part of your identity and you need them to be more lasting. I have this pair of American-made Alden’s for the last 30 years and it was a little more expensive but across the years, they turn out to be value for money. Rather than buy a cheap watch, I’ve had this Rolex Explorer from the 1950s; it was really expensive but compared to everything else on the market today, it holds its own and is still a very interesting bit of history.

(Images: Uniqlo)